Pop-up food pantry comes to Bourbonnais Thursday afternoon

BOURBONNAIS — The Secret Pantry is holding a mobile pop-up food pantry from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Court Street Ford, 558 William R. Latham Senior Drive, Bourbonnais.

Based out of Godley, The Secret Pantry operates mobile pantries at Court Street Ford on the first and third Thursdays of each month and Godley Park District on the second and fourth Thursdays.

Anyone can come for food, according to the pantry's founder, MaryLu Krueger. There are no residential or financial restrictions.

The non-profit also accepts donations of cash or checks made out to Secret Pantry at any Financial Plus Credit Union.

Find more information by searching or joining The Original Secret Pantry group on <a href="https://www.facebook.com/groups/602568857170320" target="_blank">Facebook</a>.