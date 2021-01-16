KLASEY: Flames engulf downtown landmark

Shortly after 8 a.m. on Sept. 5, 1934, Yvonne Abell was at her desk in the office of Lecour’s department store in downtown Kankakee, when she smelled smoke. Mrs. Abell, who was preparing to open the store for the day, immediately notified the only other person in the building at that hour, manager Paul Lecour.

Lecour initially suspected the smoke was coming from an alley behind the building, but decided to check the store’s basement furnace room.

“Mr. Lecour made a trip to the basement in the elevator,” reported the Kankakee Republican-News.” As he arrived at the bottom, he found the elevator cage surrounded by flames and ran the elevator to the first floor, leaving it there as a plug against the flames going upward.”

Lecour’s, located in the 200 block of East Court Street, was Kankakee’s largest retail store. It stretched along the south side of the street from east of the Montgomery Ward store at Court and Schuyler to the alley at mid-block. It also was one of the city’s oldest businesses, dating to 1859, when Joseph Lecour opened a small dry goods store, stocked with a few hundred dollars worth of merchandise, at 181 E. Court St. The business expanded several times at that location; then, in 1889, it made a major move eastward across Schuyler Avenue.

In that year, Joseph Lecour purchased a building at 208 (later 230) E. Court St. and took in his two sons, Louis and Edward, as partners. As the business continued to grow, the Lecour family leased two adjoining buildings. The former dry goods store, renamed J. Lecour & Sons, had become a full-fledged department store, offering complete lines of both men’s and women’s clothing, children’s clothing and toys, furniture, draperies, rugs and other household goods.

Kankakee’s firefighters responded promptly and began battling the flames. The Republican News noted, “Dense clouds of smoke pouring from every window and door of the Lecour store hampered the firemen for many minutes. Although the fire broke out at 8 o’clock it was not until nearly 10 that the firefighters could actually enter the building, but from that time on it was a winning battle.”

The Kankakee Fire Department, the newspaper reported, sent “every available piece of equipment” to the scene. In addition to the city’s full-time firefighters, volunteers from the Florence Stove Company and Kankakee’s American Legion turned out. The neighboring towns of Bradley and Bourbonnais sent equipment and volunteer firefighters to Kankakee’s aid.

The large response proved to be vital when a second fire was reported one-half hour after the Lecour blaze — the Romeo Maillet Bakery, four blocks to the west on Court Street, was sending out “dense smoke visible for a long distance.” The fire, which began near the bakery’s ovens, was successfully fought by the Bradley department, aided by volunteers from the American Legion. The Republican-News observed, “The fire in the Maillet bakery was quickly quelled but while it was raging, the forces of the fire fighters were divided, and there was not enough hose available. Later, when the Maillet blaze was subdued, all of the fire fighting equipment was concentrated at the business district fire, and many lines of hose poured tons of water into the furnace.”

The Maillet fire caused an estimated $5,000 damage, primarily to the roof of the building where the ovens were located. Losses at the Lecour site were much higher: some $80,000 in lost merchandise and $25,000 in damage to its building at 230 E. Court St. The two buildings Lecour’s leased suffered damage totaling $32,000. Also suffering a merchandise loss was the F.A. Lottinville Shoe Store, located on the ground floor of the westernmost leased building. A steel fire door prevented flames from reaching that store, but smoke and water damage to its stock was set at $15,000.

“The total damage is among the largest ever sustained in the history of Kankakee on one occasion,” observed the Republican-News.

On the day after the fire, Paul Lecour announced that the business would remain in existence, with the reopening and the scope of merchandise offered to be determined by the insurance settlement.

The Republican-News described Lecour’s as “a pioneer establishment, one of the best known in this part of the state. ...The store has held an important place in the business life of the community, and because of long and continuous service is regarded very highly.”

On Nov. 17, 1934, the rebuilt Lecour’s store at 230 E. Court St. opened, with a scaled-back selection of merchandise: instead of a department store, it now offered only women’s apparel. In 1959, a quarter-century after the disastrous fire, the family-owned business celebrated its 100th anniversary. The business closed and the store was demolished in 1991, when the Executive Centre office building was constructed on the southeast corner of Court and Schuyler.

The Lecour’s fire was one of three major downtown store blazes that occurred within a span of a dozen years. What were the other two?

Answer: In 1928, the Gelino Brothers dry goods store on the southeast corner of Court and Schuyler burned down; six years earlier, the Norris Brothers hardware store on the northeast corner of the intersection had been destroyed by fire.