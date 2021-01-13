Kankakee Humane Foundation raises over $15K in four hours

Kankakee County Humane Foundation raised $16,165 in donations Tuesday with the help of Jordan’s Way Charities.

Through a four-hour livestream fundraiser hosted by Jordan’s Way founder Kris Rotonda, the animal shelter in St. Anne surpassed the initial goal of $10,000 in under three hours. Donations were made through a Facebook fundraiser organized by the foundation and were sent directly to the organization, according to the nonprofit.

A little over an hour into the event, Mike Fegan of Kankakee stopped by the shelter to partake in the fun and give a personal donation of $5,000. Fegan, who is a KCHF board member along with wife Kathy, even took a pie to the face after his donation. With just 15 minutes left in the four-hour stream, the $10,000 online goal was hit.

While the livestream portion is complete, the fundraiser is still active and accepting donations. It can be found at <a href="http://bit.ly/helpKCHF" target="_blank">bit.ly/helpKCHF</a>.

Rotonda has been featured on “The Dodo” and Hallmark Channel USA for his advocacy of adoption and bringing awareness to animal shelters across the country. Rotanda is currently on a 50-state tour, visiting a number of shelters in each state that are in need of fundraising. This visit to Illinois marks state No. 13 on his list, and the visit to KCHF is shelter No. 45.

Jordan’s Way reached out to KCHF’s director Jordan Chapman to see if the shelter would be interested in a visit and a livestream. While Chapman was surprised by the offer, she happily accepted on behalf of her staff and the animals they care for.

“Monetary goal aside, hopefully it brings attention to our dogs and cats because in the end that’s what it’s about,” said Chapman. “The money just helps to benefit them.”

Standard fundraising efforts changed due to COVID-19, and the shelter has been trying to figure out new ways to raise funds. Its annual in-person fundraiser, Paws-n-Purrs, usually brings in around $80,000. The event was forced to go virtual in 2020, raising around $13,000.

While the monetary number decreased, the number of adoptions drastically increased as Chapman witnessed the most adoptions she has seen in her time at the shelter. The year 2020 saw a total of 518 adoptions — 202 cats and 316 dogs.

The animals that are currently residing at KCHF were featured on the livestream as Rotonda went through the shelter and interacted with them. In an effort to keep donations coming in throughout the four-hour stream, Rotonda entertained viewers by celebrating certain donation marks by showcasing staff members getting pies in the face and partaking in the “ice bucket challenge.” The animals were given treats (including pupcakes) as donation marks continued to be hit.

Jordan’s Way is a charity designed to clear the shelters and inspired by Rotonda’s dog, Jordan. In Jordan’s memory, Rotonda is traveling the nation to raise funds and find homes for animals.

“We all love our dogs, but my dog Jordan inspired me to change the world,” wrote Rotonda in a Facebook post. “Did you know that 800 shelters don’t have enough food to regularly feed the animals housed there?”

For more information on Kankakee County Humane Foundation, visit <a href="http://k3humanefoundation.org" target="_blank">k3humanefoundation.org</a> or find them on Facebook at <a href="https://www.facebook.com/K3CHF" target="_blank">K3CHF</a>. For more information on Jordan’s Way, visit Jordan’s Way Charities on <a href="https://www.facebook.com/jordanswaycampaign" target="_blank">Facebook</a>.