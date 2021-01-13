The Kankakee County Board has another vacancy as Brenda Zuccollo, a Republican, has moved out of District 16 in Bourbonnais.

Board chairman Andy Wheeler declared the vacancy at Tuesday’s board meeting. Zuccollo moved to Florida on Dec. 18 and sent her notice of resignation on Dec. 30.

According to Illinois Compiled Statutes, when a vacancy occurs in any elected office, the County Board shall declare that such a vacancy exist and notification shall be given to the county central committee of each established political party within three days. All three political parties in Kankakee County — Democrat, Libertarian and Republican — have been notified.

The vacancy shall be filled with 60 days, according to ILCS. The respective party of the former board member makes the appointment, and in this case it’s the Republican Party.

The District 16 seat will be up for election in 2022.

“The whole board is up for election in two years,” said Wheeler, who hopes the vacancy will be filled before the next board meeting on Feb. 9. The board then votes to approve the appointment.

Wheeler was selected by the Republican Party on Nov. 18 to fill the vacancy created when Michael Zenz moved out of the District 26 in September. Wheeler’s appointment to District 26 won approval by a 19-4 vote.

In August, Wheeler announced he would not seek re-election in District 15. At that time, he said the political makeup of the district — meaning registered Democrats versus registered Republicans — was more than he could overcome to claim victory. Democrat Kimberly Hudson was elected on Nov. 3 to serve the district.

Wheeler resigned his seat and moved to Bourbonnais on Nov. 6 and sought appointment to the District 26 seat. Everette Eades was appointed to Wheeler’s old seat in District 15 for the remainder of his unexpired term, which was to end of December 2020.