Major livestream fundraiser set for Kankakee Humane Foundation

The Kankakee County Humane Foundation has been selected by Jordan’s Way Charities for a live fundraising event.

From 5 to 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 12, Kris Rotonda will be live-streaming from the shelter and raising funds for KCHF. Rotonda has been featured on “The Dodo” and Hallmark Channel USA for his advocacy of adoption and bringing awareness to animal shelters across the country. He is going from state-to-state to visit a handful of shelters in need of fundraising.

Jordan’s Way reached out to KCHF’s director Jordan Chapman to see if the shelter would be interested in a visit and a live stream. KCHF is delighted to have Rotonda visit and interact with the animals and the staff.

“He’s super interactive,” Chapman says of Rotonda’s videos. “He tries to get local businesses involved.”

Chapman explained that Rotonda works with local businesses and gives them live shout-outs along with the business’ donation.

Throughout the stream, Rotonda will be going through the shelter and highlighting the dogs, cats and other pets that are currently residing there. In past streams, he’s provided dogs with “pup cups” filled with whipped cream and often does ice bucket challenges with staff members when a certain donation goal is hit. A total of $10,000 is the fundraising goal for the event on Tuesday.

“He goes live and shares a Facebook fundraiser that we set up through the shelter,” Chapman explained. “Sometimes people get worried about a middleman and where the donation is going, but it’s set up to go directly to us.”

Jordan’s Way is a charity designed to clear the shelters and inspired by Rotonda’s dog, Jordan. In Jordan’s memory, Rotonda is traveling the nation to raise funds and find homes for animals.

“We all love our dogs, but my dog Jordan inspired me to change the world,” wrote Rotonda in a Facebook post. “Did you know that 800 shelters don’t have enough food to regularly feed the animals housed there?”

For more information and to catch the livestream, visit Kankakee County Humane Foundation on Facebook at @K3CHF. For more information on Jordan’s Way, visit Jordan’s Way Charities on Facebook at @jordanswaycampaign.