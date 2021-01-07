'This isn't America:' Local leaders react to chaos in D.C.

Four years of political warfare in Washington, D.C., finally erupted into real terror as the world’s greatest democracy plunged into chaos as leadership sought to certify the presidential election.

Watching from nearly a half a country away, local political leadership were just as struck by the mayhem as national leaders must have been in the Capitol building early Wednesday afternoon.

“This was inevitable,” said Kankakee County Republican Party Chairman Nick Africano about 30 minutes after the Capitol building had been evacuated due to protesters storming the building. “Both sides [Republicans and Democrat] as well as the media are responsible for what is happening. How much do you gin up people’s irritation and conflict?

“This was like placing matches next to a can of gasoline and acting surprised when there is a fire,” Africano said.

U.S. Congressman Adam Kinzinger, the Republican who represents Illinois’ 16th Congressional District, which includes Iroquois, Livingston, Grundy and a large portion of Ford counties among others, and who has been in a <a href="https://twitter.com/RepKinzinger" target="_blank">public war of words</a> with President Trump, described the president’s antics leading up to Wednesday’s vote certification as “cowardice.”

As event unfolded Wednesday, Kinzinger took to Twitter. In a series of Tweets throughout the afternoon, he called the action on the Capitol a “coup attempt.” Furthermore, he directly addressed the president, saying “You are not protecting the country. ... You are done and your legacy will be a disaster.”

He released a statement in the early morning hours of Thursday after the House voted to certify the presidential election results.

“While millions of others also voted for President Trump, the will of the people was made clear — Joseph R. Biden will be the 46th President of the United States,” he said. “While I am not happy with the outcome, I take comfort in the fact that more than two centuries of precedent, as outlined by our Constitution, was upheld.

“As difficult as it may be to accept political defeat, I would never act to subvert our system of self-governance, or the people who have spoken,” he continued. “The truth can be ugly, and many people don’t always want to hear it. They would rather have their beliefs and wishes validated, because it’s easier and simpler. But the truth must always prevail if we are to uphold our system of self-governance, and the truth is this — there is no proof of widespread voter fraud.”

<strong>‘This isn’t America’</strong>

What unfolded in one of the nation’s most cherished structures resembled more of a blockbuster movie than the nation previously envied for its calm and peaceful transitions of power.

Gerri Suddeth, Kankakee County’s Democratic Party chairwoman, was floored by the images she watched on news reports.

“I knew there would be protest, but not on that grand of scale,” she said Wednesday afternoon. “[Trump’s] stoking the base. He’s still refusing to admit he lost. He should have showed grace in winning and he should show grace in losing. He’s created a culture that is frightening and scary.

“You don’t storm the Capitol because your candidate lost. I’m stunned. I’m saddened. It’s sickening.”

Jim Byrne, chairman of the Kankakee County Libertarian Party, described what he witnessed as “unbelievable.”

“This isn’t America. This isn’t democracy. He needs to tell people to stand down. To storm the Capitol building ... it’s shameful, it’s embarrassing.”

But, Byrne said, this is undoubtedly the new normal. Those who don’t agree with election results simply protest, he said.

Byrne added everyone is to blame. He noted when Trump was sworn into office there was chaos in Washington, D.C., albeit not to this level.

“Does this shock me? No. People are acting like we are Third World country,” Byrne said.

Like Africano, Byrne also said the national media has played a significant role in what transpired Wednesday.

“The national media has been ranting and raving for month and a half about the election. You can’t even have a civil conversation with anyone anymore about politics. There is no trust anymore.”

Byrne said he simply shakes his head regarding what he is witnessing.

“This is not acceptable. This is not America. It’s insane,” he said.

Africano said losing with grace is becoming a lost skill. And unfortunately many citizens take their cues from those in leadership roles. When political leaders refuse of get along, refuse to work together, it has spilled to the general population. Elections, he noted, have become win at all costs and winners take all.

“You reap what you sow. Unfortunately I’m not surprised. I wish I was surprised.”