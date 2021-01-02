Putting 2020 behind us

When the clock struck midnight Thursday, nothing magical happened. We still reside in the same place and our goals, aspirations, problems and challenges remained.

Putting the year 2020 behind us — a year unlike any other that we have personally experienced — may be the first step needed to clear our collective mind and open our door to what potential awaits.

With vaccines for the general public on the way and with a renewed sense of what should be valued, what should be cherished, 2021 begins with as great of a sense of optimism than perhaps any year.

The Daily Journal set out to gauge the mindset of numerous community members: What are their thoughts, their hopes, their dreams as 2021 begins? And just as important, what lessons were learned from 2020?