Looking ahead: Healthcare

By Lee Provost | lprovost@daily-journal.com

In the midst of a global pandemic, no other group is more scrutinized than those who lead healthcare.

And more than any other person in Kankakee County, <strong>John Bevis</strong> was in the eye of the healthcare storm in 2020.

The Kankakee County Health Department administrator believes 2021 can only be better than 2020 and if that happens — as most everyone believes — people will see much less of him. And that’s a good thing.

On the frontline of Kankakee County’s fight to protect the residents, Bevis is now heading the campaign to get as many of the 100,000-plus county residents vaccinated as possible to quell any more potential COVID-19 outbreaks.

“The more people we can get vaccinated, the quicker we can get back the normalcy which everyone is clamoring for,” Bevis said. “We can knock COVID down — probably not out — but certainly down.”

With his fingers crossed, Bevis said hopefully within the coming weeks and months as vaccinations become more available, “we can begin to peel back the mitigation and get our economy, our businesses, opening again and move forward.”

He credited the public for taking the needed strides to quell the viruses spread.

“We can’t take the foot off the gas just yet because the vaccine is getting here,” Bevis cautioned. “But I can absolutely say I’m not sorry to see 2020 go. It’s been a very challenging year. But it was also exciting to see how we all can work together.

“I’ll be glad to see 2020 in the rear-view mirror; 2021 can’t be any worse, so it’s got to be better.”

<strong>Chris Shride</strong>, president of AMITA St. Mary’s Hospital, said his hope — beyond the public getting passed this healthcare crisis — is what the pandemic should have taught us as a community.

“I’m hoping for a reawakening of neighbors authentically caring for neighbors,” he said. “I know so many people have gone through so much, but in some way if we have gone through this struggle as a community and if we can shoulder each other’s load, then maybe we have learned so much more.”

The virus, of course, did not discriminate. It affected every age group, economic level and region, he noted.

“The important thing now is what do we do with this sense of community? If this drives us to do something better as a result then maybe we will come out of this better,” he said. “... I look forward to a sharing of a renewed and empowered commitment to caring for community. I’m looking forward to [AMITA] demonstrating our commitment to show this.”

<strong>Phil Kambic</strong>, president and CEO of Riverside Healthcare, said 2020 showed how focused and committed the community is to healthcare. It also showed how quickly things can be accomplished when organizations act as one.

“Of course the goal right now is to stop this crazy pandemic, but this year was good from the fact it showed what we can do,” he said. “When I look back on 2020, I think many good things will have been learned. We learned how to better use technology, we saw the great value of working together.”

Kambic said the first step will be getting the community back to normal. Getting people back to work, getting children back to school, getting back to normal lives.

“But I believe we have also learned to be more patient and kind to one another,” he said. “We all struggled at some point in 2020.”