Icy conditions put tow service on hold

KANKAKEE — An ice storm packed a wallop today.

Ice plus winds have turned roads into ice rinks and are weighing heavy on trees and power lines.

The ice storm warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. today, according to the National Weather Service.

But just how bad are the roads? So bad that towing the many vehicles in ditches isn’t possible at this time.

According to a post on the Illinois State Police District 21’s Facebook page, “All District 21 roadways are ice covered and very slick. A tow ban has been activated. That means if a motorist drives off the roadway (not a hazard) we will take the occupants to a safe location, but we will not recover the vehicle until conditions are safe for our Troopers and Tow Operators.

“We encourage you not to travel today, the roads are not safe, especially the untreated roadways.”

The sentiment was shared by other law enforcement personnel contacted by the Daily Journal.

Momence Fire Chief Jim Spoon said the department has been out only on wires down calls as of 1 p.m.

“We are somewhat busy today. A variety of nine calls so far,” Kankakee Fire Chief Damon Schuldt said.

The Manteno Fire Department was called to three accidents on Interstate 57 when the freezing rain began, Chief Scott O’Brien said.

There are sporadic power outages for ComEd customers in Kankakee and Livingston counties, according to the company's online outage map.

Ameren’s outage map showed sporadic outages in Iroquois and Ford counties.