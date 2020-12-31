Year in Review: COVID-19

No matter what happened in 2020 -- presidential election, racial riots, police misconduct, massive forest fires, a shift in the Supreme Court -- there was a singular issue which dominated not just United States, but the world.

COVID-19.

The virus which has been a factor in more than 320,000 U.S. deaths in the United States -- and more than 1.6 million worldwide -- dominated the year.

It changed our vocabulary. The public engaged in conversations regarding positivity rates, social distancing, contact tracing, distance learning, stimulus checks, remote working.

<strong>Year of Cancellations</strong>

Basically every local event planned for 2020 was shelved due to concerns of the spread of COVID-19. From big gatherings to those far smaller and everywhere in better, the plug was pulled in the name of protecting the public.

Here is just a partial list of events canceled: Bourbonnais' Friendship Festival, Kankakee's Merchant Street MusicFest, Kankakee County Fair, Will County Fair, Iroquois County Fair, Momence's Gladiola Festival, Herscher's Labor Day Parade, Bradley Family Fun Day, Perry Farm scarecrow display, Manteno's Oktoberfest, St. Anne Pumpkin Fest and Kankakee County Museum Christmas Tree display.

The list can go on and on.

Weekly church services were closed and later restricted to limited numbers; weddings were put on hold; graduation ceremonies were canceled; and funeral gatherings were sharply limited regarding attendance.

There was a survivor. Bradley was able to save its annual early December Christmas parade along West Broadway Street. The village held what is called a "reverse parade." Instead of the parade moving, motorists drove past the stationary parade. Not surprisingly, the event was a huge success.

<strong>Business mindset altered</strong>

Businesses were forced to adapt in a major way to keep the doors open. Restaurants were at first limited in the number of customers who could be accommodated and then when the infection rate grew, indoor dining was eliminated.

During the spring, summer and early fall months, outdoor dining was allowed and businesses stepped up take-home options and delivery services.

Offices were largely closed and employees were forced to work from home to deal with social distancing and containing the virus.

Some owners simply decided the new business model no longer worked.

Ownership of Coyote Canyon in Bradley, one of the area's popular restaurant, announced in early June it would not re-open its buffet-style restaurant.

"Absolutely this COVID thing has consequences," said Bradley Mayor Pro Tem Mike Watson upon learning of Coyote Canyon's decision.

<strong>Distance learning</strong>

The final months of the 2019-20 school year were basically canceled as education officials searched for ways to continue educating students while in a pandemic.

The hope was the 2020-21 school year would be back to normal. It wasn't.

Almost immediately after opening the 2020-21 school year, schools encountered COVID obstacles. Students and staff became infected. Schools restricted the hours students could be in classrooms. In-person learning did not last long.

Within weeks of the school year starting, students and staff were sent home and "distance learning" -- meaning at-home teaching using technologies such as Zoom, Google Classroom and SeeSaw -- became the norm through the first half of the school year.

Buildings, including Kankakee Community College and Olivet Nazarene University, were largely vacant from mid September through December.

School districts from around the area also took to delivering meals to home-bound students who could longer eat while at school.

<strong>Communities bond</strong>

There has been a silver lining to the pandemic. Communities have come together is a way not witnessed for some time.

* In Manteno, Marjorie Cilley, 91, began sewing and sewing and sewing face masks as they came into short supply. She constructed thousands of masks.

The former kindergarten teacher distributed the masks across the country, sending them to a health clinic in Texas, the Navajo Nation in Arizona and her grandson's missions trip in Austria. Some of the homemade masks stayed at home as well. She provided them for Riverside Medical Center patients and left them for shoppers at the Kankakee Farmers Market.

* Tim Boshaw, of Bourbonnais, decided to provide musical entertainment that had become in short supply. Boshaw played music for friends, family and neighbors in the Virginia Grove neighborhood in Bourbonnais from a stage set up in his garage. Boshaw began the "3 Beer Concerts" as a way to lift spirits and help the community cope with the pandemic.

* Vickie Burnette, owner of American Tribe Equine Therapy in Beaverville, a nonprofit organization, provided some distraction for those who could not get out by bringing her therapy horses to them. She and her horses visited the Prince Home of the Illinois Veterans Home in Manteno, Good Shepherd Manor in Manteno and locations in Iroquois County.

"I was looking for a way to help," she said. "Truly this is what happened: I was asleep one night and God whispered, 'You can do this.' He was reaching out to me."

<strong>Splash Valley rehabbed, remained closed</strong>

After rehabbing the Splash Valley Aquatic Park in Kankakee, the park on Kankakee's south side was set to reopen this summer following three years of closure.

Like so many plans of 2020, it didn't happen. A summer of water activity plans was washed away by COVID-19. By a 4-1 vote in May, the Kankakee Valley Park District voted 4-1 not to reopen.

The $2-million rehab will not be unveiled until 2021. The water park was last used in the summer 2015.

"I'm crushed," said Dayna Heitz, KVPD executive director. "It's something that we wanted to do since [the renovation] started. It was finally here, and COVID hit."

The park was set to open June 16.

<strong>Playgrounds closed</strong>

The closure of area playgrounds provided some of the most surreal images of COVID'19's impact.

In early April, basketball hoops had boards attached to them so youngsters would not gather to play. Playgroup swingsets, slides and other play areas were wrapped with fencing in an unfortunate effort to keep people away.

In the Bourbonnais Township Park District, playgrounds in Perry Farm Park, Diamond Point Park, Recreation Station and Willowhaven Park was closed.

"We encourage our residents to enjoy our trails," said BTPD executive director Hollis Clark in early April. "... But we have to require social distancing and we will be monitoring our parks. We want to keep our community safe and healthy."

The Illinois Department of Natural Resources closed all state parks in mid March.

Locally, basketball, tennis courts and ball fields began to reopen in late May. However, virtually all organized outdoor activities were canceled this summer.

<strong>Healthcare issues, concerns</strong>

While hospitals braced for COVID-19 cases, many elective surgeries were rescheduled as the bulk of resources at Riverside Medical Center and AMITA St. Mary's Hospital were devoted to the pandemic.

However, there was a real side effect to what was happening. Those people who had put off planned procedures or those who simply decided not to follow through on doctor appointments. The medical community was finding illnesses which were manageable had become serious due to the lack of professional attention.

“People are fearful. That’s understandable,” said Nancy Crossett, director of surgical services at St. Mary’s. “I know our surgeons have already been reaching out and letting their patients know that procedures cannot wait forever. We will provide a safe, clean environment.”

Procedures are being ranked in terms of their effect on quality of life and the impact on longevity of life.

Riverside president and CEO Phil Kambic said emergency room medical teams are dealing with patients now who should have come into the hospital at least a week ago. He said unfortunately the public believes the hospitals don’t either want to see them or that they don’t have the time. In both cases, he said, those are incorrect assumptions.

But, he noted, the public is doing what they feel is best — meaning letting the hospitals’ staffs focus on those dealing with the coronavirus.

“We are facing the question of ‘how do we open up safely? How do we deal with people whose conditions may have worsened?’” he said. “People are afraid to come in, but we need to be treating these chronic illnesses.”

<strong>Calls to reopen business</strong>

On an overcast late afternoon on May 22, about 300 mostly unmasked people rallied in front of the Kankakee County Courthouse to voice the need to end the order and allow businesses to reopen their doors throughout not only Kankakee County, but the entire state.

Organized by Bourbonnais resident and small business owner Soleil Van Til, the “Let Freedom Ring” rally was put together only about a week ago and was designed to let state public officials know some have reached their breaking point.

The rally’s main theme was freedom — both personal and public. This rally marked the first organized display within Kankakee County of the frustrations regarding the government-order shutdown connected to COVID-19.

“Freedom is important. It’s everything. It’s essential,” Van Til said in an obvious reference to the advantage businesses and workers have who carry such a designation.

With flags waving and signs being held high stating “Work is a Basic Right” and “Reopen America Now!” the mostly well-behaved crowd broke out in applause when Van Til, the owner of the Van Til Chiropractic office in Bradley, said the time had come for citizens to regain their rights.

“The virus is real. ... I’m not minimizing any of this. [But] we can move forward with reopening and protect those that need it,” Van Til said. “We can do both.”

<strong>Restaurant, bar owners break from guv's order</strong>

By late summer, business owners hanging on by their fingernails had had enough. Many decided the time had come to go rouge and ignore the governor's order of not allowing in-person dining.

The Hoppy Pig restaurant in Bradley was the first to act.

Restaurant owner Tom Spellman admitted in mid May when he reopened to limited indoor dining the first weekend back in business felt somewhat strange due to the numerous regulations which needed to be followed, but he was more than willing as a way to reopen.

“We cut our [seating] capacity, we were wearing our masks and spread everything out, but business was good,” Spellman said on Tuesday. “People seemed to be really happy to have somewhere to go.”

Spellman may have been the first local dining business to avail itself to dine-in customers, but he certainly wasn't the only one.

“Everything is a little more labor intensive as we remain really focused on sanitizing everything. But my hope is that more businesses open back up,” he said.

He was right.

“We had come to the point where we open up now or we never open,” he said. “Without this business operating, we don’t have income. We’ve worked hard here and built a successful business. We shouldn’t have to take out a loan to live.”

<strong>Finally, a vaccine</strong>

It was on Dec. 16, just after 3 p.m., when the first COVID-19 vaccination was administered in Kankakee County.

Mileen Joines, of Bourbonnais, an emergency medical services employee at Riverside Medical Center, was the first to receive the vaccination.

Some 1,570 vaccinations were administered to frontline healthcare workers that day and the following two at Riverside and AMITA St. Mary's Hospital.

After nearly nine months of illness, death and worry, there was finally light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel.