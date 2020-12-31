Momence officer suffered cardiac arrest while on duty

KANKAKEE — Momence police officer Troy Jacobson died of sudden cardiac arrest while on duty Dec. 10, according to Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner.

Results from an autopsy showed the 38-year-old Jacobson suffered a pulmonary thromboembolism. A blood clot traveled from Jacobson’s leg to his lungs.

Jacobson was on patrol at 12:40 a.m. Dec. 10.

He was on his way back to the station after he radioed in about not feeling well.

While en route, Jacobson crashed his squad car into the clock tower on the northwest corner of the intersection of River Street and Dixie Highway.

There were no signs on the pavement that indicated Jacobson applied the brakes to his vehicle before the crash.

Jacobson was pronounced dead at 1:29 a.m. at AMITA St. Mary’s Hospital.