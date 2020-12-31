Kankakee's Salvation Army reaches donation goal

With a spike in demand for services combined with an estimated decline in donations amid the pandemic, The Salvation Army of Kankakee County had to get creative and needed community support more than any year in recent memory.

In this unprecedented season, a Christmas miracle happened: The Salvation Army has continued to serve the great need and in the final week of the year, the community has supported in reaching the 2020 Christmas Campaign goal of $205,900.

While the iconic Red Kettle donations fell short as expected due to fewer physical locations, fewer shoppers out at stores and effects from the change shortage, the community made up the difference through online and mailed donations, as well as kettle sponsorships.

And to add to the surprises of the season, this was the first time in 30 years a gold coin had not been found in a red kettle – until Christmas Eve.

On Dec. 24, an anonymous donor dropped a one-ounce American Buffalo Gold Coin in the kettle located at The Salvation Army Community and Worship Center office in Kankakee. It is estimated to be worth nearly $2,000. This marks the 30th year in a row an anonymous donor has dropped a gold coin in a red kettle in Kankakee County.

The community came out in support through more than monetary donations, as they donated toys for children in need of Christmas gifts, as well as food and coats for those in need. The Salvation Army was able to distribute toys to 333 local children and 400 Christmas Dinner Food Boxes to local households in need.

Even with mitigations in effect, in November the organization served over 100 hot Thanksgiving meals in the rain for those who otherwise could not have a traditional meal.

“We are just so incredibly grateful and continually blown away by the generosity of this county,” said Lieutenant T. Scott Parnell, local Corps Officer and executive director. “We didn’t know what to expect coming into this holiday season, but we trusted God would provide. And He used every donor, every bell ringer and every volunteer to do that. The support of this community to those in need is more than I’ve seen in nearly any place I’ve worked through The Salvation Army. It touches me deeply to see it in action.”

The success of the Rescue Christmas Campaign helps support the ongoing services The Salvation Army provides locally in Kankakee County year-round, including food, shelter, housing/utility assistance, case management, youth programs, emotional/spiritual care and more.

Since March, The Salvation Army has served over 51,600 meals, provided housing/utility assistance or emergency shelter to over 85 individuals and families, placed 12 families into permanent housing and given emotional and spiritual care to nearly 900 people locally.

“The Salvation Army in Kankakee should be a place of hope for people. The generosity of our community helps ensure we can be that,” added Lieutenant Parnell.

Donors can continue to support The Salvation Army locally year-round. Monetary donations can be sent to P.O. Box 1764, Kankakee or dropped off in person at 148 N. Harrison Ave., Kankakee. They also accept food donations for their ongoing food pantry and feeding programs. For more information, visit <a href="https://www.sakankakee.org" target="_blank">sakankakee.org</a>.