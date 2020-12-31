2020 Year in Photos: moments of pause

From big things like holidays and graduations, to the little things like catching a movie or going to grandma’s, COVID-19 shaped our experiences this year. In spite of conflict, confusion and quarantines, 2020 also brought out compassion in big ways and fostered gratitude for the little things in life.

I have the immense privilege of documenting life in Kankakee County and the surrounding areas, and while this year looked a little different (who remembers high school sports?), our community never fails to rally. Behind each other, after tragedy and everything in between.

The following moments of 2020 show us briefly what Kankakee County looked like in a year full of surprises and struggles. As 2021 approaches, take a pause to reflect on these and other moments of your life. May we all go forward with kindness and find gratitude in what we’ve learned. I have no doubt in my mind we will rally.