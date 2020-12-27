UPDATE: Vehicle goes into pond at Bourbonnais Municipal Center

BOURBONNAIS —Two people escaped injury Saturday when their vehicle went into the pond on Saturday in front of the Bourbonnais Municipal Center.

According to Bourbonnais Deputy Police Chief Dave Anderson, the vehicle was making a turn south onto Main Street NW from William Latham Drive when it experienced mechanical issues, causing it to leave the roadway and come to a rest in the pond.

Bourbonnais Fire Protection District personnel used a ladder through the back window of the car and onto the shore to get the pair to safety, Anderson said.

The two occupants, a man and woman from Colorado, were in town for the holidays. The man was the driver.

The accident occurred before 6 p.m.