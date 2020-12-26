The Kankakee Valley's first 'tourists'

This area’s first group of “foreign tourists,” traveling in eight canoes, passed through what is now Kankakee County 341 years ago this week, in the year 1679. Some 30 members strong, the group consisted of sturdy Quebec woodsmen, three Catholic missionary priests, an Italian adventurer named Henri de Tonti, and its French-born leader, Rene-Robert Cavelier, sieur de LaSalle.

The LaSalle party was not, of course, seeking such favorite tourist destinations as quaint shops and charming restaurants. Instead, they were pursuing their 36-year-old leader’s dream of exploring the vast area of North America west of the Appalachian Mountains and claiming it for his king, Louis XIV of France.

Two years earlier, the king had granted LaSalle the authority to explore “the western parts of New France,” the right to build forts, and a valuable monopoly on the trade in buffalo hides.

LaSalle’s exploration party departed Fort Frontenac on Lake Ontario on Aug. 7, 1679. Traveling at first aboard a small sailing vessel named the Griffin, then by birchbark canoe, the explorers passed through Lakes Erie, Huron and Michigan.

On Nov. 1, 1679, LaSalle and his companions landed at the mouth of the St. Joseph River (now the site of Benton Harbor, Michigan). This would be their “jumping off point” for exploration of the vast land to the south and west. A major objective would be to find the great river “Meschasipi” (as missionary Father Louis Hennepin called the Mississippi in the journal he kept for the LaSalle expedition).

After spending a month building a fort and storehouse near the river’s mouth, the expedition finally set out. “We embarked on the 3rd of December,” wrote Hennepin,” with thirty men in eight canoes and ascended the river of the Miamis (the St. Joseph), taking our course to the southeast. ... We could not make out the portage which we were to take with our canoes and all our equipage, in order to go and embark at the source of River Seignelay (the Kankakee River).”

After several days of searching, they found the short (about 4-miles long) path leading across swampy ground from the St. Joseph to the headwaters of the “River Seignelay.” The portage was located near today’s city of South Bend, Ind.

“The river … is navigable for canoes to within a hundred paces of its source …” Hennepin recorded, “and takes its course through vast marshes, where it winds about so … that after sailing [paddling] on it for a whole day, we sometimes found that we had not advanced more than two leagues (about six miles) in a straight line. As far as the eye could reach, nothing was to be seen but marshes full of flags and alders.”

After the party crossed into what is now Kankakee County, the character of the country changed from marshes to tree-lined river banks and “great open plains where nothing grows except tall grass.” Hennepin noted that the prairie grass had been set afire earlier in the fall by Indian hunters pursuing buffalo. As a result, deer and other game animals had been driven away, greatly reducing the food supply available to the LaSalle party.

Although local tradition holds that the explorers celebrated Christmas somewhere near what is now Kankakee, Hennepin’s journal has no mention of the holy day. He reports only that “We continued our route on the river Seignelay during the rest of the month of December.” After the river merged with another stream (the DesPlaines River) to form what is now called the Illinois River, the party discovered an empty Indian village near what is now Utica “towards the close of the month of December, 1679.”

On Jan. 4, 1680, they arrived at an inhabited village of the “Islinois” Indians near present-day Peoria.

The inhabitants of the village provided LaSalle with information that answered important questions about the river Meschasipi (Mississippi).

“They told us wonders of its width, and beauty,” wrote Hennepin, “and they assured us that the navigation was free and easy, and that there were no Europeans near its mouth.”

That information encouraged both LaSalle and Father Hennepin to follow the Mississippi, but in opposite directions. On Feb. 29, 1680, the missionary priest and two companions departed on an expedition that would lead them northward as far as present-day Minneapolis/St. Paul. Hennepin discovered and named the Falls of St. Anthony at that site.

A variety of setbacks plagued LaSalle’s efforts to follow the Mississippi southward to the point where it emptied into the Gulf of Mexico. He succeeded on April 9, 1682, when he stood with his friend Henri de Tonti at the mouth of the river and declared, “In the name of His Majesty, I take possession of this land … along the whole extent of the Mississippi River and the rivers that empty into it.”

The land he claimed, called Louisiana for King Louis XIV, consisted of the entire Mississippi River basin, an area of more than a million square miles.

LaSalle died a tragic death five years after his great triumph. On March 19, 1687, the explorer was murdered in Texas when his men mutinied during a failed expedition.

Both LaSalle and Hennepin have Illinois towns and a number of streets named for them. In Kankakee County, however, only LaSalle is remembered with a street name. Two communities list a thoroughfare named for the explorer. Where are they?

Answer: Bradley has a La Salle Avenue, a north/south residential street located one block west of Kinzie Avenue (Route 50). It stretches four blocks from North Street to Liberty Street. West of Bourbonnais in the Turnberry subdivision, LaSalle Drive is a short street running westward from Chippewa Drive.