Bourbonnais Township Park District approves tax levy

The Bourbonnais Township Park District approved its tax levy at its board meeting on Monday via Zoom.

The total levy is $2,916,176 and is for the fiscal year beginning on May 1, 2021, through April 30, 2022. The board asked for the maximum 4.99 percent increase for the levy from the previous year.

“We have always asked for 4.99 percent,” said Hollice Clark, executive director of the BTPD. “We try to keep our tax levy consistent.”

The biggest parts of the levy are $822,422 for the corporate fund and $767,592 for recreation programs. Other funds in the levy include $75,000 for IMRF, $30,000 for police protection, $34,561 for audit, $140,000 for Social Security, $92,243 for museum and aquarium, $39,561 for paving and lighting, $205,717 for special recreation and $584,078 for bond and interest.

The levy has been filed with the Kankakee County Clerk’s office. How much the district gets will be finalized once the equalized assessed valuation of property is made in late March or early April.

BOARD MEMBER REPLACEMENT

The board decided not to name a replacement for former member Kim Bennett, who moved out of the district and resigned from the board three months ago. The board interviewed three candidates in November, but it couldn’t reach agreement by a majority vote.

“It looks like we’ll be allowing the public to pick the next board member,” Clark said.

The vacant park district seat will be on the ballot in the April election.