Kankakee police detective promoted to sergeant

KANKAKEE — Police officer Joseph Martinez has been promoted to sergeant within the Kankakee Police Department after serving 14 years. Martinez has been a detective for the past eight years. He said he hopes to continue to bridge the gap and lead by example, according to a press release.

“I grew up in Kankakee on South Nelson Avenue, he said. “I applied to become a police officer in 2005. Back then, I was one of a few Hispanics in the police department and I am humbled by this promotion, especially since we have a strong Hispanic community. I am happy to be a voice for them as well because at times they may neglect to report things to the police due to fear of miscommunication. I’m also happy to bridge the gap between younger officers and senior officers while we work to better serve our community.”

Mayor Chasity Wells-Armstrong congratulations Martinez on his promotion, recalling his desire to become an example for the Hispanic community.

“I believe our city becomes stronger as we increase the diversity among leadership in the department,” she said. “This promotion is only the second of a Hispanic officer in the department’s history and that sends a strong message in regard to being inclusive and affording opportunities to all who work hard. I wish him well as he continues to grow in leadership.”

Police Chief Frank Kosman concurred, saying, “We are very happy to promote officer Joseph Martinez to sergeant. He gained a lot of experience as a detective and worked well within our department for the last 14 years. He will be a great supervisor and leader for our officers.”

Martinez graduated from Kankakee High School and earned his bachelor’s degree in public safety management from Calumet College of St. Joseph. He is also a U.S. Marine Corps veteran. He is married to Amanda Martinez and they have three children, Leiyla, Ryder and Dash Martinez.