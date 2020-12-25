Joyce invites residents to share ideas for new laws

KANKAKEE — As the spring legislative session approaches, State Sen. Patrick Joyce, D-Essex, is encouraging residents to share their ideas for potential new laws.

“Families and communities have faced tremendous obstacles this past year,” Joyce said. “If 2020 taught us anything, it’s that people want to be heard by their elected officials so we can develop smart solutions to the issues they’re facing.”

Ahead of the 102nd General Assembly, Joyce is encouraging residents to send their suggestion to help improve the state of Illinois through SenatorPatrickJoyce.com.

Last year, a meeting with a Kankakee resident led to Joyce introducing a Senate bill. Joyce said he is eager to help more constituents in the upcoming spring session and hopes to hear from residents soon.

“This is the time for us to collaborate and find solutions to problems in our community,” Joyce said. “I encourage anyone who has an idea for making our community better to submit it to my office for consideration.”

Joyce’s staff is working remotely at this time. However, phone calls are forwarded and emails are still being answered. For questions or additional information, call his district office at 708-756-0882.

Joyce represents the 40th District, which contains portions of the south suburbs of Chicago as well as a majority of Kankakee County and southeastern Grundy County.