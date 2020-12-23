Multiple inmates at county jail test positive for COVID-19

KANKAKEE — Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said Tuesday afternoon that several inmates at Jerome Combs Detention Center are being treated by the medical department after they began showing symptoms of COVID-19.

Downey said the inmates were all in the same housing units. Several inmates were asking for cold medication because of cold-like symptoms, he said. Multiple inmates tested positive for coronavirus, according to a press release.

All inmates in the housing unit are quarantined for 14 days, Downey said. There are 18 housing units at JCDC.

“Thankfully, we are in possession of the Abbott Rapid Test that allows us to verify whether or not a detainee is, in fact, positive with the coronavirus. Those testing positive have been quarantined from the remaining population and are being closely monitored by medical staff,” Downey said.

In October, several inmates at the downtown Kankakee jail were treated for coronavirus after they complained of feeling ill, Downey said.

Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) continues to be provided to both employees and detainees and staff continue to take extra precautions, he said.

“Our medical staff has remained on the forefront of the issue throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and continues to work closely with the Kankakee County Health Department and is adhering to CDC guidelines for testing, tracing, quarantining and treating,” Downey said.

Since the pandemic started, Downey said they have been fortunate there have not been many outbreaks.

“Inevitably, it was going to happen,” he said. “The jail staff has done a great job during these tough times.”

Downey said when a new arrestee is booked into the jail, they are quarantined for 14 days as a precaution before being moved into the general population.