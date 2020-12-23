Bourbonnais announces coloring contest winners

BOURBONNAIS — The winners for the first village of Bourbonnais “Very Merry Holiday Coloring Contest” have been announced.

The contest was open to village residents of all ages and free to participate. This was the second COVID-friendly event hosted by the village for the holidays. There also was a holiday lighting contest.

A total of 117 entries were received between Nov. 23 and Dec. 14.

“We had an amazing turnout for the first year and each did an excellent job,” Mayor Paul Schore said in a release. “There are some very talented individuals here in Bourbonnais.”

Official judging took place by an outside panel of judges.

The first-place winners in each category received a $100 Visa gift card. Second-place winners received a $50 Visa gift card. Third-place winners received a $25 Visa gift card.

Prizes were made possible by event sponsors Aqua Illinois and Milner Media.

“We’d like to thank everyone who participated,” Marketing & Public Engagement Manager Lindy Casey said in the release. “The judges had a difficult time choosing winners. Congratulations to all, and we hope this was a fun activity for families.”

The top three winners in each category were:

<strong>Ages 6 & Under</strong>

First place: Kamden Olney

Second place: Payton Wehrmann

Third place: Jacoby Whalen

<strong>Ages 7-10</strong>

First place: Charley Morrall

Second place: Grace West

Third place: Valeria Mendez

<strong>All Ages/Family</strong>

First place: Ellen Ehrman

Second place: Claire Morrall

Third place: Ethan Regas

<strong>Special Needs</strong>

First place: Brad Miller

Second place: Kathryn Hofman.

