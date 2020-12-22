Pritzker appoints Rowe to state agency

Daily Journal staff report

Gov. J.B. Pritzker recently announced the appointment of Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe to serve on the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority.

The appointment is pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.

Created in 1983, the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority is a state agency dedicated to improving the administration of criminal justice.

The authority brings together key leaders from the justice system and the public to identify critical issues facing the criminal justice system in Illinois, and to propose and evaluate policies, programs, and legislation that address those issues.

Rowe, a Democrat, won re-election for a second term in the November general election. He ran unopposed.

Prior to being elected state’s attorney in 2016, Rowe was the general and corporate counsel for the villages of Bradley, Grant Park and Sammons Point and city of Momence.

Rowe is an adjunct professor at Olivet Nazarene University, the president of the Harbor House Domestic Violence Coalition and a member of the Kiwanis Club of Kankakee County.

Rowe received his Bachelor of Arts in sociology and pre-law in addition to his Juris Doctor from DePaul University.