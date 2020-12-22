New program aims to help foster children

BRADLEY — A new program will work to distribute clothes, supplies and personal items to foster children in Kankakee County.

The initiative, Caring for Kids, was launched this month by Child Network, a longtime local non-profit that works with abused children. Child Network already interviews children in abuse cases and provides volunteer Court Appointed Special Advocates to advocate for children in Kankakee County courts.

The new program, Child Network Executive Director Kristin Jackson says, “perfectly aligns” with the mission of the agency.

“These are exactly the type of children we serve,” she said.

The idea behind the program comes from SueAnn O’Connor, who served on the board of Child Network for a decade and has also served as the board president.

“I heard so many stories about the need,” she said.

At any given time, Jackson said, Kankakee County has about 150 children in foster care, ranging from newborns up to age 20. They range in all ages, but right now there is a particular need for diapers and clothing for infants and newborns. Those wishing to help can contribute to the program in a number of ways, including making cash donations at <a href="http://childnetwork.org" target="_blank">childnetwork.org</a>.

The organization also has an Amazon Wish List. You can choose which items to buy on Amazon, pay for them and the items will be sent directly to Child Network for the program. You’ll find a link to the wish list under “Donate” on the organization’s website.

Some of the items includes underwear, socks and clothes for both boys and girls, pajamas, backpacks, bedding, toothpaste and toothbrush, deodorant and body wash, diapers and baby bottles, and a play pen.

Donations may also be dropped off directly at Child Network’s facility, 171 N. West Ave., Bradley.

Foster parents seeking to draw items out of the Caring for Kids supply — a service called the Caring Closet — can contact the organization at 815-936-7372.

The Caring Closet is located at the Bradley Police Department as the Village of Bradley donated surplus shelving to the organization, O’Connor said.

Statewide, Illinois has 17,000 children in foster care, according to Volunteers of America. Foster parents do receive reimbursement from the state, but O’Connor says it is not enough. Kankakee County, she says, has a shortage of foster parents, meaning some children from Kankakee County may be placed outside of the county. Both DCFS, the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services, and Lutheran Child and Family Services, provide foster parent training, she says.

O’Connor was also involved with an earlier program, Starfish Family Homes, that helped foster children. Now she is optimistic that with the organization and enthusiasm of Child Network, much more can be done.

When asked what item is needed that donors might not think of, Child Network Executive Director Kristin Jackson said “luggage.” Most practically that takes the form of a duffel bag.

She explained that it is not uncommon for a child in foster care for a long time to be moved to several different homes. It is heartbreaking, she said, for a child to simply place all their belongings in a plastic trash bag.