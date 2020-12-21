Salvation Army Red Kettles see dramatic decrease in donations

The pandemic has impacted the world in innumerable ways and The Salvation Army Kankakee is feeling the hit in its iconic Christmas Red Kettle Campaign. While the campaign is celebrating 130 years, it is struggling to receive the donations it once overflowed with.

With only three days left of this year’s campaign, the red kettles in Kankakee County are down just over 46 percent compared to last year. Since launching, the campaign has raised $21,650 of this year’s goal of $85,000. That leaves the organization with a $63,350 gap to fill.

Corps officer and Salvation Army Kankakee’s executive director Lt. T. Scott Parnell said that while he is concerned that donations are down this year, he still remains hopeful. He attributes his hope to the community’s ability to help others when in need.

“When people need help and we come together, it’s a lot easier to serve people when we can do that as a community,” said Parnell, who noted that The Salvation Army cannot sustain its level of service long term without the generous support of the community.

The Salvation Army says it is facing a massive increase in demand due to the pandemic, the organization expects to serve over 150 percent more people this holiday season. As this is due to increased job loss, the pandemic also decreased the number of traditional red kettles on street corners and store entrances that serve such an important purpose in receiving donations.

“There have always been people in need but this year seems to be even greater,” said Parnell. “So now it’s more about trying to come together as a community to continue to support and serve people the best that we can.”

Across the nation, The Salvation Army anticipates as much as a 50 percent decrease in funds raised through its kettle program for a number of reasons.

The first is that people are carrying less cash (coupled with a nationwide coin shortage). The second is the closure of many brick-and-mortar retails stores where kettles would traditionally stand due to COVID-19 restrictions. The third is an increase in online shopping, which creates less foot traffic in shopping areas.

Finally, and most significantly, increased unemployment and debt.

Since March, The Salvation Army has served over 51,600 meals, provided housing and utility assistance or emergency shelter to over 85 individuals and families, placed 12 families into permanent housing and given emotional and spiritual care to nearly 900 people locally.

In Kankakee County, kettles are located in Bourbonnais at Jewel-Osco, Walmart and Kroger; in Bradley at Hobby Lobby and Northfield Square Mall (near Kansai); and at Walmart in Kankakee. A virtual kettle is available at <a href="https://donate.saheartland.org/team/313634" target="_blank">SalArmy.us/KankakeeKettle</a>.

In response to the pandemic, The Salvation Army has developed several contactless ways to donate, including:

• Visit <a href="https://donate.saheartland.org/team/313634" target="_blank">salarmy.us/kankakeekettle</a> to donate to or join the local virtual kettle.

• Sign up to give a sustaining monthly gift of $25 to help The Salvation Army year-round. According to the organization, a $25 monthly donation over one year provides: 240 meals to those most vulnerable, 11 nights of shelter for those living on the streets, 12 years of Christmas presents for one child.

• Donate digitally with Apple Pay or Google Pay at any Red Kettles

<span>•</span> Send a check to The Salvation Army Kankakee, P.O. Box 1764, Kankakee, IL 60901