Local food pantry traffic quadruples since March

In the months since the pandemic put the world on hold, so much has changed. The financial effect the pandemic has had on individuals has been staggering, but it’s not just the issue of job loss and businesses closing.

In a number of reports from the Washington Post and other media outlets, many stores have noticed an increase in theft of food and personal hygiene items. The U.S. Department of Agriculture estimates 54 million Americans will struggle with hunger this year, which is a 45 percent increase from 2019.

With reduction of funding for food aid such as SNAP and WIC, many are turning to help from their community in the form of food pantries and food drives. These services are experiencing their own limitations, such as reductions of funding and donations nonprofits are receiving as well as the conclusion of the coronavirus relief program from the USDA, Farmers to Families, on Dec. 31.

The program, which already has stopped in some states because of funding, was launched in May by the Trump administration to help struggling farmers and assist those in need of food.

While these issues pose incredible setbacks to nonprofits providing food to those in need, communities still are banding together to make it work. And Kankakee is no exception.

Agape Community Outreach Mission has seen a major increase in individuals and families seeking their services.

The number of weekly food pantry participants has quadrupled since March.

The nonprofit organization was started by Debbie Dolt in 2013 with a mission to provide services based on the needs of the Kankakee community. Dolt serves as ACOM’s executive director and the nonprofit primarily serves the homeless and those under the poverty level.

Located in Asbury’s Methodist Church at 196 S. Harrison Ave., ACOM provides food distribution from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. every Saturday.

Because of the increase in the number of participants — they serve anywhere from 900 to 1,200 people per week — the distribution has been starting earlier and ending later this year. Dolt noted the average amount of boxes they were packing per week pre-pandemic was 125. Now, they are up to 185.

The food is delivered on Thursdays and is boxed by a group of volunteers. The bulk of the food is from the Northern Illinois Food Bank with items also coming from grocery stores in the Kankakee area.

Coordinator Kim Yohnka explained before the pandemic, participants, who ACOM calls “neighbors,” would come into the pantry and select the items they needed. Now because of safety precautions, the items are boxed ahead of time to be handed out on Saturdays.

“It was so much fun having the neighbors come in and self-select,” Yohnka said. “We try to find nutritional stuff for them along with something fun because you need comfort food during this pandemic, too.”

Yohnka reflected on the opportunity to get to know the neighbors during the course of time and getting to share life’s news, such as new babies and marriages.

“I miss the one-on-one with them,” Yohnka said.

Dolt explained many individuals in need of food travel by foot to the food pantry, which is located at the church’s Merchant Street entrance, because they do not have access to transportation. She said many people will walk there with small carts, strollers, walkers and wheelchairs to get the 60-pound box of goods back home.

“Our focus is to try and keep people from having to go out and get food,” Dolt said. “You and I have the option of going to the store a couple of times a month and not expose ourselves to COVID. If you have to go out and scavenge for food for your family, you don’t have that option.”

Dolt explained coming to the food pantry allows individuals to stay safe from the threats of COVID. She also noted that ACOM is a safe place to volunteer, as masks and gloves are used by all volunteers.

“We’re so grateful for our volunteers,” Dolt said. “We could not imagine doing this without all of the people that show up and just pitch in.”

For more information on ACOM, go to <a href="https://www.acom-inc.org" target="_blank">acom-inc.org</a>. To stay updated on food pantries and drives in the area, go to <a href="https://www.myunitedway.org/foodpantry" target="_blank">myunitedway.org/foodpantry</a>. For a list of assistance programs in the area, as a result of the pandemic, search your ZIP code on <a href="https://www.findhelp.org" target="_blank">findhelp.org</a>.

<strong>Kankakee County</strong>

Salvation Army

815-932-1614

148 N. Harrison St., Kankakee

Free lunch every day from noon to 1 p.m.

Photo ID and Registration Required

Food Pantry Information Center of Hope

815-937-4277

395 N. Schuyler Ave., Kankakee

Every Mon., Tues., Weds. from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Helping Hands Food Pantry Distribution

200 W. Crawford St., Peotone

Wednesday, Jan. 6, from 1 to 5:30 p.m.

<strong>Bradley/Bourbonnais</strong>

Maternity BVM

815-933-8285

308 E. Marsile St., Bourbonnais

Every Thursday from 1 to 2 p.m.

Photo ID and Proof of Address required

Faith Baptist

815-933-9400

1280 Armour Drive, Bourbonnais

Second Thurs. of each month from 1 to 2 p.m.

Residents of Bradley/Bourbonnais Only

<strong>Manteno</strong>

Manteno Interfaith Food Pantry

815-468-6818

205 N. Locust Ave., Manteno

First and third Wed. of each month from 8 to 10 a.m.

Proof of Residency Required