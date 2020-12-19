Arthur Valade, Kankakee's veteran watchmaker

In the days before digital timepieces, watch repair was a highly skilled job. Working with tiny gears and springs required good eyesight, steady hands and meticulous attention to detail.

Amazingly, at age 80, when he retired after 67 years in the jewelry business, Kankakee watchmaker Arthur Valade still possessed all those qualities. He began working at age 13, when he was hired in 1886 by A.H. Pike, owner of a jewelry store on Court Street in downtown Kankakee.

“When I started work, there were no electric lights, no street cars, no paved streets,” he told a Kankakee Daily Journal reporter interviewing him in 1946 for an article on his 60th anniversary in the jewelry business. “About all there was on Court Street in addition to stores was mud and board walks.”

Hired at a salary of $5 per month, Valade’s first duties at the Pike store were to clean glass lamp shades and polish the metal showcases. “We used oil lamps to illuminate the store, and it was my duty every day to shine the lamps and also the heavy nickel showcases,” the veteran watchmaker recalled.

A short time after being hired, the young man began learning the trade that would become his lifelong career: he was apprenticed to the store’s watchmaker, H.E. Volkmann. In 1890, the jewelry store was purchased by Volkmann; Arthur Valade would be a key Volkmann employee for the rest of his professional career.

In its early years, the jewelry store offered many more types of merchandise than rings, necklaces, and watches. Clothing items, such as shirts, celluloid collars, and neckties could be bought there; so could bicycles and musical instruments.

“Accordions were the hardest to sell,” Valade remembered, “since the patrons always wanted to try them out. Naturally I had to be patient and listen to them play the instrument even though only a few were accomplished musicians.”

Selling an accordion (or one of the large, heavy pocket watches popular at the time) could consume a half day’s time. “People bought very slowly in those days,” he told the newspaper reporter.

Valade, like all employees of retail stores in the late 1800s, put in long hours. Work began at 7 a.m., and ended with the closing of the store at 9 p.m. Sometime after 1900, the workday shortened, beginning at 8 a.m., and ending at 6 p.m.

Eventually, the eight-hour day (9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., with a half-hour lunch break) became the norm. Valade, who lived at 443 N. Schuyler Ave. left the store promptly at 11 a.m. each day to walk home for lunch. He never owned an automobile, since he felt walking provided “good exercise.”

The Volkmann jewelry store where Valade learned and practiced his watchmaking trade was located for more than 40 years on the south side of Court Street, midway between East and Schuyler Avenues. In 1928, the business moved to new and enlarged quarters on the ground floor of Kankakee’s tallest building at 258 East Court, one block east of the original store. The eight-story yellow brick structure, which quickly became the city’s premier office address, was built by William and Walter Volkmann, the sons of H.E. Volkmann. They had taken over the family business when their father retired in 1920.

In the 1946 article on Arthur Valade’s 60th anniversary with the company, the Volkmann brothers paid tribute to their longest-serving employee. “He’s tops with us,” they told the Journal, “and we believe that he has worked longer for the same firm than any other person living today in Kankakee.” They also noted that in six decades with the company, he had missed less than six weeks of work.

In April, 1946, Valade would celebrate another anniversary: fifty years of marriage. On April 15, 1896, he had married Clara DesLauriers at Kankakee’s St. Rose Church. He had also raised his bass singing voice in that church as a member of the choir for five decades.

Declining health forced Arthur Valade to retire in 1953, at the age of 80. The watchmaker died two years later, and was buried in Mount Calvary cemetery. The downtown store where he had worked since 1928 closed in 1984. The Volkmanns had opened a second store in the Meadowview Shopping Center in 1961; it remained in business until early 2017, closing out one of Kankakee’s lengthiest retail store histories (127 years, 1890-2017).

In 1991, the same year the eight-story Volkmann Building was demolished, another downtown landmark — only two years older than the city’s tallest structure — also was torn down. What was that building, and why were the two razed?

Answer: The seven-story Hotel Kankakee, one block south of the Volkmann Building, had opened in 1926. The two buildings, along with a number of others on Court Street and on Schuyler Avenue, were demolished to make way for the Executive Centre office building and its adjoining parking lots. In addition to offices, the Executive Centre houses the Kankakee Public Library.