First vaccinations administered in Kankakee County

KANKAKEE — It was at 3:08 p.m. Wednesday and Mileen Joines of Bourbonnais was the first recipient of the COVID-19 vaccination in Kankakee County.

The 64-year-old emergency medical services employee of Riverside Medical Center received her Pfizer-BioNTech-produced vaccination courtesy of nurse Justin Beaupre.

It was a historic event and at the same time a sad one.

Joines explained she lost a friend only hours ago due to complications from the virus. She held a framed photograph of her 2-year-old granddaughter. She said she’s getting the vaccination for this little girl.

She said she doesn’t want her granddaughter not to be able to walk around without wearing a mask, not be able to shake someone’s hand.

“I don’t want her to have to live in fear,” she explained minutes after receiving the vaccination in her left shoulder in the back area of the Riverside Medical Center cafeteria, which has been transformed into the hospital’s vaccination center.

Riverside nurses vaccinated 252 frontline healthcare employees Wednesday. The hospital has enough to administer 1,030 vaccinations.

AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital was to begin the vaccination process at 7 a.m. Thursday and continue until 7 p.m. AMITA has enough vaccine for 540 frontline personnel.

Kankakee County Health Department Administrator John Bevis said the vaccines were picked up in Oak Park at about 11:40 a.m. Wednesday and the doses arrived in Kankakee County at about 2 p.m.

The vaccine picked up Wednesday has a storage life of only five days so any doses not used within that time frame must be discarded, Bevis said.

Riverside officials expect to have all its vaccine doses administered by 8 p.m. Friday.

Bevis said another shipment of the vaccine is expected next week.

Bevis acknowledged this is truly a historic moment.

He said once things begin to calm down, he will be able to appreciate the level of this event.

“And shots are being given now, that’s what makes me feel the best. I’ll be getting mine at the first possible opportunity,” he said.

At Riverside, the line of hospital doctors, nurses, EMTs and other frontline staff members quickly formed and soon extended outside the cafeteria.

People who received the vaccination had to wait in the area for 15 minutes to make sure they did not experience a reaction to the shot.

While waiting her prescribed 15 minutes, Joines said she initially wasn’t planning to get the shot in the first wave of vaccine release. The more she read and listened, the more she began to think getting the vaccine earlier rather than later was a better idea.

“I’m doing this for our next generation and so we can move on with life. I’m healthy. We all need to get on board with this,” she explained. “Part of society is we trust one another. ... We need to get back to trusting one another.”

She said she knows there are many people apprehensive about the vaccination. She said they can look to her as a leader in this movement.

A part-time accountant, Joines said the numbers speak for themselves. To date, more than 303,000 people have died in the U.S. in which COVID has been cited as at least a contributing factor to the death.

“It’s too many people. Those are someone’s mom and dad. These things are preventable. If it take a vaccine, so be it.”

In three weeks, she and the others receiving this first vaccination will receive the second necessary dosage. Vaccinations requiring only a single shot are currently in the late-stage trials

Tuesday’s second recipient of the vaccine was nurse Steve Schaeffer, 46, of Frankfort.

As he waited for the process to begin, he said never considered not getting the vaccination.

“I believe in science. I’ve had so many vaccinations and shots in my life, what’s another one,” he said. “I’d rather deal with any side effect of a vaccination than the illness of not getting it.

“I’d like to get life back to normal and deal with patients with normal stuff rather than all of this,” he said.

Waiting much further down the line was 28-year paramedic John Solomon of Clifton.

He said he considers himself fortunate that he has been able to avoid this virus up to now.

He said he wasn’t getting the shot just for himself, but his family as well.

“I always thought when it came around I would do this. I’ve been lucky. I haven’t had any health issues.”