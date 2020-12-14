Last call for first ever Bourbonnais coloring contest

Color and creativity come together this holiday season as The Village of Bourbonnais has introduced a festive and safe event for all ages. "A Very Merry Holiday Coloring Contest" sponsored by Aqua Illinois and Milner Media, is open for submissions through 4:30 p.m. today.

Pick up the Santa at the Skate Park coloring page between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. today at the Administration Building, 600 Main St. NW. Interested participants can also download and print the coloring page from home via <a href="https://tinyurl.com/bourbonnaiscolor" target="_blank">tinyurl.com/bourbonnaiscolor</a>.

Submitted entries have the chance to win in the following categories:, Ages 6 and Under, Ages 7-10, All Ages/Family and Special Needs.

“We know this holiday season is unlike any others. The coloring contest, in addition to the recently-announced holiday lighting contest, is a safe way to spread some holiday cheer this year. We are happy to provide positive experiences for the community during a challenging time,” explained Mayor Paul Schore in a news release.

Entries may be submitted via the drop box located in front of the Administration Building. All winners will be announced on the village’s Facebook page. First place will receive a $100 Visa gift card, second place a $50 Visa gift card and third place a $25 Visa gift card in each age category.

“We love the Daily Journal’s annual coloring contest,” said the village's marketing and public engagement manager Lindy Casey in a news release. “They’ve implemented this fun tradition for 63 years! The village’s contest is an additional activity and opportunity to win.”

Please contact Lindy Casey <a href="mailto:caseyl@villageofbourbonnais.com" target="_blank">caseyl@villageofbourbonnais.com</a> or 815-937-3570 for questions.