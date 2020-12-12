Officer killed in car crash, remembered fondly by many

MOMENCE — A Momence police officer died while on duty Thursday morning in a car crash.

Officer Troy Jacobson, 38, Kankakee, was on patrol at 12:40 a.m. when he crashed at Dixie Highway and River Street, Kankakee County Coroner Bob Gessner said.

It appears the cause of death was a medical issue, Gessner said following Thursday’s autopsy. Gessner said there were no signs on the pavement that indicated Jacobson applied the brakes to his vehicle before the crash, which remains under investigation.

At the time of the crash, Jacobson was on his way back to the station after he radioed in about not feeling well, Gessner said.

While en route, he crashed his squad car into the clock tower on the northwest corner of the intersection of River Street and Dixie Highway.

Jacobson was transported to AMITA Health St. Mary’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 1:29 a.m.

When he was taken from the hospital to the morgue later that morning, Gessner said, 20 to 25 law enforcement vehicles lines up to provide an escort.

In the afternoon, Jacobson again received a police escort. This time a caravan of law enforcement vehicles escorted the hearse carrying Jacobson’s body to Brown Funeral Home in Manteno. Upon arrival, law enforcement lined the path in salute as the fallen officer was taken into the funeral home.

“It’s tough,” Momence Police Chief Brian Brucato said.

Brucato said Jacobson had joined the Momence force full time in August. Prior to that, he worked with the force part time. Jacobson worked for the Kankakee Police Department from August 2012 to February 2019 as a patrolman and detective.

Momence Mayor Chuck Steele said Jacobson’s death is hitting the community hard.

“It breaks my heart that this happened. This touches home. This is devastating, just heartbreaking,” Steele said. “He was always friendly. Always had a smile. To lose someone this young is devastating to his family, our department and our entire city.”

Jacobson leaves a wife and three children.

A GoFundMe page was crated for the Jacobson family. As of 4 p.m. Friday, the page was at $15,615 of its $25,000 goal.

To donate, visit gofundme.com/f/help-the-jacobson-family-during-this-hard-time

Nick Nagele and Troy Jacobson have been friends since they were in kindergarten in Sheldon located 35 miles southeast of Kankakee. They were in each other’s weddings, Nagele said.

Thursday night, after receiving word of the Momence police officer's death while on duty, Nagele and two other close friends of Jacobson’s gathered and celebrated his life.

“He was my lifelong friend. No, Troy is one of many people’s lifelong friends,” Nagele said. “There is a big void now."

Nagele said Jacobson was the funniest person he knew.

“His comedy knew no bounds and was so ridiculous," he said and then breaking into one of Jacobson's favorite jokes.

Another Sheldon classmate, Bryan Havens, knew Jacobson since eighth grade.

“He was the most interesting person in the world,” Havens said. “Once you met him, you remembered him. Troy was never down. He was happy, quirky, goofy and he always had a smile on his face.”

Havens said people were surprised Jacobson went into law enforcement after working for his father’s business. Havens is also in law enforcement as Sheldon’s police chief.

“I stayed in touch with him through Facebook," Havens said. "I saw a lot of pictures posted of him working as an officer in Kankakee. I could see he was an officer who cared about his community and the people who lived in it.”

Gary Lewis was a social study teacher at Sheldon High School in Jacobson freshman through junior years.

“Troy was most likely the smartest student when he walked into the classroom daily,” Lewis said. “He was challenging. He would ask a question and as a teacher, you would say, 'I haven’t thought of it that way.' He was a good kid. He was ornery.

“Personally, you were drawn to him," he continued. "You knew he was in the room.”

Another friend, Sam Schmidt, moved to Sheldon with his family in eighth grade.

He said Troy and Nick’s family became family to him through a rough patch in his life.

“Troy was a brother to me,” Schmidt said. “What drew you to Troy was he was fun-loving in nature. It was what drew me to him.”

Schmidt lives in Chicago and said as the years past, they stayed in touch with text and voicemails.

Momence Alderwoman Rebekah Cope called the community loss tragic.

“It’s tragic, awful,” she said. “I met him and his family at the park one day. My heart goes out to his wife and family. He was a wonderful, kind officer.”

Fellow Momence Alderman Jake Salomone agreed, saying, “it’s tragic. It really is. It’s heartbreaking, and I can’t imagine what his family is going through. My heart goes out to him and his family.”

St. Anne Police Chief Dave Skelly worked with Jacobson while both were with the Kankakee Police Department.

“Troy was a great guy. He had a great personality. He was kind, compassionate and well-liked,” he said.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe got to know Jacobson when he was a detective with Kankakee.

“Officer Jacobson was a dedicated public servant who policed his beat with compassion and concern for our community,” Rowe said. “The State’s Attorney Office mourns his loss and our community holds his wife and young family in our hearts.”

Kankakee Police Detective Lacie Zingre also worked with Jacobson, saying he had a kind heart.

“Troy was a real nice guy, very personable,” Zingre said.

“It should speak volumes that so many people Troy dealt with as a cop love him and respect him,” Zingre said. “ He was always a happy, go-lucky kind of guy and was always compassionate as an officer.”

“He got along with everyone,” said Kris Lombardi, Kankakee Fraternal Order of Police president. “We just feel awful today. I can’t imagine what his family is going through.”