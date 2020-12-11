Bradley School Board OKs tax levy, hears remote learning update

BRADLEY — The Bradley Elementary School Board approved the 2020 tax levy and heard a brief update on remote learning Thursday.

District 61 Finance Director Nicole McCarty recapped the levy request during a truth in taxation hearing before the regular board meeting.

She said there were no changes to the estimates since the preliminary levy was presented and approved last month.

In total, the levy request was for about $10.4 million, including $10,128,956 in corporate and special purpose property taxes and $272,165 in debt service taxes.

McCarty said she expects the district will receive closer to $10.3 million in tax revenue, which makes up nearly half the district’s total funds.

The levy request was calculated based on the 2019 consumer price index (CPI) of 2.3 percent plus just over $8 million in new property value, she explained.

In total, the percentage increase comes out to roughly 6.7 percent over last year.

In other news, Superintendent Scott Goselin said there are currently two staff members in quarantine, down from over 50 staff members in quarantine two weeks ago.

He said the district’s plan at the moment is to have a teacher institute day Jan. 4 and return to in-person learning Jan. 5.

In-person learning was set to resume Nov. 30, but the district’s shift to remote learning was extended in light of rising quarantine numbers causing school staffing concerns.

The blended learning format will be the same when students return, with four hours of in-person learning at school and about an hour of remote work to take place at home, Goselin noted.

Goselin also clarified the district’s rules for families selecting learning models for their children.

During the public comment section of the meeting, a parent asked about a letter he received from the district stating that students would need a doctor’s note to continue remote learning from the second into the third trimester.

Goselin said administrators have decided not to push that requirement, and principals have been talking through the rules with parents who have called with questions.

Any family may select full remote learning for the third trimester; however, families that wish to change their selection after the cutoff date must have a specific reason, such as a medical condition with a doctor's note.

He explained that switching learning models mid trimester would create more staffing complications, so the district asks families to commit to their choice for the whole trimester.