Bears signs, Chocolate Tour raise over $12K for restoration project

Between the Village of Bourbonnais' Chocolate Tour in February, a socially-distant Chicago Bears Summer Training Camp banner sale during the summer and most recently an online auction with the remaining Chicago Bears Training Camp memorabilia, a total of $12,338 was raised.

All of the event proceeds will benefit the Bourbonnais Historical Society’s 1837 Log Schoolhouse Restoration Project – Kankakee River Valley’s first log schoolhouse in Bourbonnais. With the village’s contribution, an estimated $73,800 of the $120,000 goal has been reached.

“The village is proud to assist in providing Bourbonnais with the benefits of an additional historic museum,” explained Mayor Paul Schore in a news release. “Although it’s been a trying year, the community has been extremely positive and supportive of the proposed new village improvement projects, including this one. I think we can all agree education is important now more than ever.”

The sold-out Chocolate Tour, cohosted with the Bourbonnais Township Park District, took place on Feb. 2. The village’s portion of the shared event proceeds totaled $5,907. The Chicago Bears Summer Training Camp banner sale on Aug. 7 sold-out of 154 banners in 22 minutes and raised $4,901. The online auction was held in November for the remaining Chicago Bears Summer Training Camp street signage. Proceeds for eight available signs totaled $1,530.