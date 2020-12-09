Bond set at $1M for man arrested in Bradley homicide

Bond was set at $1 million Tuesday for Cory T. Williams, 36, of Kankakee, who is charged in the fatal shooting of Antonio L. Allen, 31, Kankakee.

According to court records, Williams is charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Allen was shot once in the face and neck area on Sunday in a home in the 200 block of South Douglas Avenue in Bradley, the records said. At 9:20 a.m. Sunday, police responded to the residence for a report of domestic battery.

When they arrived, they found a female resident of the home in a vehicle who had been battered, Kankakee County Assistant State’s Attorney Brenda Claudio said. Officers went inside the home and found Allen on the floor with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a Kankakee hospital where he died.

A witness told police they saw Williams arrive at the house, get out of his vehicle and go inside. Once inside, according to police reports, Williams battered the woman, resulting in Allen and Williams getting into a fight. Williams pulled a gun and shot Allen, police say. Claudio said the battered woman and Williams had been romantically involved.

The witness told police they saw Williams toss a gun in his vehicle and drive off.

With the assistance of Kankakee Police, Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department, Bourbonnais Police and the Illinois State Police, Bradley officers located Williams. After a short chase in which Williams ran into a residence in Kankakee, he was apprehended, police said.

Allen’s death was the second homicide in Kankakee County in a three-day period last week.

On Dec. 4, Kankakee police investigated a drive-by shooting that left Patrick Chism, 32, of Bourbonnais, dead and his 8-year-old daughter suffering a non-life-threatening injury.

Chism was parked at about 1:50 p.m. Friday in the 1300 block of West Station Street when a car described as a gray Nissan sedan drove past and shot into the victim’s car.

It was the seventh homicide in the city of Kankakee this year.