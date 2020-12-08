Wheeler elected county board chairman

What’s old is what’s new again with the Kankakee County Board.

In a special board meeting Monday at the county administration building, Andy Wheeler was elected chairman and Todd Sirois was elected vice chairman, each for a two-year term. Both held those positions for 23 of the past 24 months.

Wheeler resigned his board seat in District 15 in Kankakee and as chairman on Nov. 6, moving into a new residence in Bourbonnais. Sirois served as chairman for one month during Wheeler’s absence. Wheeler was then appointed on Nov. 18 to fill the vacant seat in District 26 that opened when Michael Zenz moved away in September.

Wheeler, a Republican, said he didn’t think he could win re-election in the Nov. 3 general election in District 15 against the Democrat challenger Kimberly Hudson.

Wheeler was the only board member nominated to become chairman. Motions were made for Stephen Liehr, a Republican, and Steven Hunter, a Democrat, to run for chairman, but both declined.

“It’s my understanding this is a bipartisan initiative with little exception,” Hunter said of Wheeler’s nomination.

Wheeler, who was first elected board chairman in 2016, won by a 23-3 vote.

“I feel honored,” Wheeler said. “It meant a lot. ... We’ve done a lot of good things. They’re happy with where we’re going, and I’m happy they wanted me to be the chairman.”

Wheeler said he was encouraged to hear from fellow board members and from the public that he was back on the board.

“They were happy to see that I was coming back on,” he said. “It’s definitely a humbling experience that people do recognize the work that you do. We’re moving in the right direction.”

As chairman, Wheeler was part of a dramatic turnaround of county finances from near bankruptcy a few years ago to a balanced and workable budget in 2020. The county has also remained in good standing on its finances during the current pandemic.

Wheeler said the board heard from four or five people who were against him being back on the board and being elected chairman. There was also a public comment at the beginning of the meeting by Jonathan Shinabarger, asking the board to not elect Wheeler chairman.

“County board member Wheeler is in his position after running away from an election that he could of fought against an opponent, and currently holds his position due to an appointment,” Shinabarger said.

Sirois, a Republican, won vice chairman in a runoff against Robert Ellington-Snipes, a Democrat. Snipes was nominated for vice chairman by Janis Peters, a Republican. Sirois won by a 20-6 vote.