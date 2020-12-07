Mother of Kankakee resident receives heart transplant

Daily Journal Staff Report

The Ashford family had plenty to give thanks for as Sonya Ashford, who had been waiting for a new heart, received the life-saving transplant on Thanksgiving day.

Now, her oldest daughter is asking the Kankakee community to help her mother with expenses tied to the surgery.

“So many people have been asking to help my mother in her brand new journey with a brand new heart,” Mahogany Ashford wrote on the GoFundMe fundraiser she created.

“My mother has a completely different lifestyle to adjust to. Twenty new medications to take every single day, physical labor restrictions, diet restrictions and is forced to temporarily live in a new home due to the physical complications of her current one.

“She is out of work until doctors approve her to return. You can help her comfortably pay out of pocket medical bills, rent and other life expenses without worrying her new heart.”

To view the GoFundMe, please visit: <a href="https://gf.me/u/zarbup" target="_blank">gf.me/u/zarbup</a>.