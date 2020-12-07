Kankakee County Farm Bureau offering 2021 agricultural scholarships

The Kankakee County Farm Bureau Foundation is offering scholarships to support those furthering their education in an agriculturally related field of study. The County Farm Bureau’s Foundation has announced that their scholarships for graduating high school seniors will be $1,500 each this year.

In order to complement the scholarships available to graduating high school seniors, the program expanded in 2015 to include support for those other than high school seniors. The scholarship are made possible by contributions from Farm Bureau members, businesses, and other organizations.

To date, the foundation has awarded $109,900 in scholarships to Kankakee County students who are furthering their agricultural education. Last year, a record number of 11 scholarship recipients were named which included five graduating high school seniors with scholarships in the amount of $1,500 each and six Kevin Yohnka Memorial Renewable Scholarship recipients at $1,000 each. Two additional applications for financial support were also funded at $500 each which are for those participating in agriculturally related workshops, conferences, classes, study sessions, and other programs but who are not full-time students.

<strong>Scholarships for high school seniors</strong>

Scholarships of $1,500 each will be made available this year to the 2021 high school graduating class. Applications are available from high school guidance counselors, agriculture advisors, and at the Kankakee County Farm Bureau office. Electronic copies and fillable forms of the application may also be requested by contacting the Farm Bureau office. Completed applications will be due at the Farm Bureau office (or postmarked) by March 31, 2021.

The scholarships are offered to high school seniors whose primary residence is in Kankakee County or are a Kankakee County Farm Bureau member family. Applicants must be accepted to an accredited postsecondary educational institution with an agriculture-related field of study. Accredited post-secondary schools include colleges, universities, junior and community colleges, and technical and vocational schools. The applications will be assessed on four categories: demonstrated interest in agriculture, character and personality, academic performance and honors, and financial need.

<strong>Renewable scholarships</strong>

The foundation is again making available a renewable scholarship for last year’s 2020 scholarship recipients. This renewable scholarship is known as the Kevin Yohnka Memorial scholarship and will be in the same denomination matching the recipient’s first year scholarship amount. To be considered for this renewable scholarship, the recipient must submit an essay no longer than one page to the foundation when they submit their first grading period grade transcript which is due (or postmarked) by March 1, 2022. The essay should detail experiences of their first semester. Based on the essays, the Foundation will choose recipients for this Kevin Yohnka Memorial renewable scholarship.

<strong>Financial support to other full-time students</strong>

The foundation continues making scholarship opportunities available to those other than high school seniors. These Continuing Education scholarships are in the amount of $1,500 each. To be eligible for consideration, the applicant must be accepted or enrolled as a full time student at an accredited post-secondary school to study an agriculturally related field. These applicants could include transfer students, students who have changed their field of study to an agriculturally related field, those who wish to return to school to further their agricultural education, and others.

Applicants with ties to Kankakee County, Illinois or a Kankakee County Farm Bureau member family will be given preference. Applications for this scholarship are available at the Farm Bureau office. As with other scholarships and financial assistance, final judgement of applications and qualifications will be at the discretion of the Foundation board. Completed applications will be due at the Farm Bureau office (or postmarked) by March 31, 2021.

<strong>Support for other programming</strong>

The Foundation would also like to remind those who are participating in agriculturally related workshops, conferences, classes, study sessions, and other programs that financial assistance for those programs is available as well. To be eligible for consideration, the applicant must be accepted or applying to an agriculturally related program. The application must be submitted at least one month in advance of the program for which the applicant is seeking financial assistance. The program syllabus, contact information for the sponsoring agency or instructor, and costs associated with participation must be included with the application.

Applicants with ties to Kankakee County or a Kankakee County Farm Bureau member family will be given preference. Criteria for awarding financial assistance include program relevance to agriculture, program quality, and the applicant’s demonstrated interest in agriculture. Final judgement of applications and qualifications will be at the discretion of the Foundation board.