Bradley police investigate deadly shooting

BRADLEY — Bradley police are investigating a shooting Sunday morning that left Antonio L. Allen, 31, of Kankakee, dead.

According to police, Cory T. Williams, 36, of Kankakee, was arrested and charges are pending.

At 9:20 a.m., police responded to a home in the 200 block of South Douglas Avenue for a report of domestic battery. Upon arrival, police found Allen with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a Kankakee hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The suspect, Williams, had fled the residence, according to police.

With the assistance of the Kankakee police, Kankakee County Sheriff’s Department, Bourbonnais police and the Illinois State Police, Bradley officers located Williams. After a short chase in which Williams ran into a residence in Kankakee, he was apprehended, police say.

Williams was taken into custody without incident.