Remembering the Homestead of Schuyler Avenue

The big red building facing Jeffery Street, between East and Schuyler Avenues, has been empty and silent since June 2018. But for most of the preceding 125 years, that building had been filled with the scents of good food being prepared and the sounds of customers enjoying that food.

Bearing the name “Homestead” in 2-foot-tall white letters on its roof for much of its existence, the building was more than just a restaurant — it was a community gathering place. People met around its tables to celebrate a birthday, wedding, or graduation; close a business deal, begin a high school prom evening, listen to an entertaining after-dinner speaker, bond with teammates at an end-of -season sports banquet, wait out election results, plan a civic event or just enjoy a romantic “evening out.”

For 109 years — from 1906 to 2015 — the Homestead was owned and operated by members of one family, and was considered Kankakee County’s oldest restaurant. Actually, the building’s food-serving history was even longer, dating to 1893, when James F. Shields converted the first floor of his home to a restaurant.

Shields, a native of New York, had come to Kankakee in 1885 to work at the Illinois Eastern Hospital for the Insane (now Shapiro Developmental Center). According to a 1906 biographical volume, he initially worked at the hospital as a nurse; in 1890, he was promoted to food inspector, in charge of the hospital kitchens. He left the hospital in 1893 to operate his restaurant.

The Shields restaurant was well-located, drawing many of its customers from among the employees at the state hospital, just across what is now Schuyler Avenue. How long Shields ran the restaurant is unclear, but by 1906, there were new owners, Tom Casey and his sister, Winnie Casey Morella.

In 1924, a second Casey sister, Annie Casey Linskey, bought the building and the business. Annie, a widow with four children, came to Kankakee from Braidwood, where her late husband, James Patrick Linskey, had been a coal miner.

From 1926-35, the business at 1230 S. East Ave. was advertising itself as the Homestead Confectionery. It offered a variety of ice cream dishes at its soda fountain, “homemade sweets,” and a selection of fresh fruits. Annie’s family, including her oldest son James (known as “Big Jim”), his wife Mary Rossi Linskey, and their young son Jim, lived in the back of the building. Rooms on the second floor were rented out.

After Annie’s death in 1939, “Big Jim” Linskey reshaped the Homestead, converting it to a full-service restaurant and lounge. During the World War II years, Linskey’s restaurant prospered, with the help of his wife Mary and teen-aged son Jim.

The younger Jim, after a stint in the U.S. Army, took a full-time job with a local beer distributor, but continued working at the family restaurant. In 1950, he took over management of the Homestead, a role he would play for more than a half-century.

Until his death in 2004 at the age of 77, Jim was a dominant figure at the restaurant. He could almost always be found next to the cash register at the entrance to the bar area, cigarette in hand, greeting arriving customers and bidding farewell to those departing.

Jim Linskey was not the only long-term figure to be found at the restaurant. Helen Karraker, in her 40 years as a Homestead waitress, had served food to multiple generations of many local families. Behind the bar, Fonda Milaneses reigned as head bartender for more than two decades; her son, Tony, “grew up” in the restaurant’s kitchen, and supervised its operation for a number of years.

Jim’s son Terry, a fourth-generation member of the Linskey family, began full-time involvement with operation of the Homestead in 1988. He would partner with his father for the next 16 years; after Jim’s death, Terry operated the Homestead until 2015, when he retired and closed the business.

During his years at the helm, Terry remodeled and modernized the restaurant while retaining its character, and established a successful catering operation. Although he made some alterations to the menu, he kept and promoted the Homestead’s signature items: the area’s best Italian beef, the garlicky Homesteader sandwich, “Jim’s favorite” New York strip steak (accompanied by the relish tray with its cheese ball), and of course, the incomparable broasted chicken.

Since Linskey closed the Homestead in August, 2015, there have been two attempts to successfully operate a restaurant in the 6,000 square foot building. On December 31, 2015, Bourbonnais businessman Steve Doig welcomed the first customers to his restaurant, renamed “Nikki’s Homestead.” The business closed in May 2016 after only five months.

The second attempt at reviving the building as a restaurant came in September, 2017, when Manteno residents Bill Belluso and Nicoele Arseneau leased the kitchen to operate a catering business. In late December, 2017, they opened a new “farm-to-table” restaurant they called “3 Winds Eatery.” It lasted only slightly longer than its immediate predecessor, shutting down on June 20, 2018.

A nonrestaurant future for the former Homestead building was announced recently. What is the planned new use for the iconic structure on Kankakee’s south side?

Answer: The building was purchased by Jimmy Smith, a 1979 graduate of Kankakee’s Westview High School and former professional football player. Smith announced his not-for-profit organization, We Stand For Christ Jesus Ministries, will convert the building to a transitional housing and counseling center for people recovering from drug and alcohol addictions.