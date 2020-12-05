KVPD to hold hearing on tax levy

cbreach@daily-journal.com

The Kankakee Valley Park District will be holding a public hearing at 5 p.m. Dec. 14 to approve a proposed property tax levy increase.

The hearing will be held before the board’s monthly commissioners meeting at the Bird park administration building at 893 W. Station St., Kankakee. Anyone wanting to speak at the hearing can call Dayna Heitz, executive director of the KVPD, at 815-939-1311.

The total property taxes extended or abated for 2019 were $2,348,823, and the estimated total property taxes to be levied for 2020 are $2,466,133. That’s a 4.99 percent increase. That number includes property taxes extended for debt service and public building commission leases of $722,018, which is a decrease of 2.68 percent from 2019’s $741,368, in addition to the corporate and special purpose property taxes of $1,744,115

“Last year, we asked for a 4.99 percent increase, and we got a 1.81 percent increase from the ‘18 to ‘19 tax year,” Heitz said. “... That’s the most we can ask for without having a public hearing, but we’re going about it with a hearing just as if we were asking for more to be transparent.”

The proposed corporate and special purpose property taxes be levied for 2020 are $1,744,115, which is an 8.5 percent increase above the $1,607,455 in 2019. That number includes the budget for KVPD.

“We’re turning it in not knowing what the EAV will be, so we don’t know what the increase will be on a $100,000 home,” Heitz said.

The EAV is the equalized assessed valuation of a property and is the product of the assessed value of a property (both land and improvements) and the state equalization factor, which is set by the Illinois Department of Revenue. In Illinois taxpayers pay one-third of their market value — for example $100,000 x .3333 — to determine EAV. Then, the amount of taxes paid is the EAV (tax base) times the tax rate, which is the sum of all the rates of the taxing districts (schools, county, township, parks, city and airport).

The tax rate is a number that, when multiplied by the tax base, will produce the levy amount, according to the Illinois Department of Revenue. In other words, the tax rate is equal to the tax levy divided by the tax base.

Of the estimated total property taxes to be levied in 2020 of $2,466,133 for the park district, which includes properties in Kankakee and Aroma townships, Heitz doesn’t expect a 1.81 percent percent increase from the $2,349,823 levied in ‘19.

“Due to COVID, I anticipate it to be lower,” she said.

Of the 2019 levy, the park district actually received $2,261,000 of the $2,349,823, which was $87,000 less. That’s because some taxes aren’t paid or there were adjustments made.

Included in the proposed corporate and special property taxes of $1,744,115 is a $10,000 increase in the corporate fund of which $3,000 is earmarked for the Kankakee County Museum. Also included in the corporate and special property taxes is the recreation fund.

“We did ask for additions in recreation, just shy of $80,000,” Heitz said.

About $60,000 of that would go to Splash Valley and $10,000 for wages. Maintenance and utilities are also included in that corporate fund.

“We’re trying to add maintenance staff, and that is such a struggle,” Heitz said.

The district won’t know what levy it will receive until the county assessor makes the determination in late March or early April.

“Our budget is pretty close to our tax distribution,” Heitz said. “We working on a preliminary budget so to speak. ... We know we’re not going to get it all. Once we get the levy from the county and what we get for EAV, 99.9 percent of the time we have to go back and cut [the budget].”