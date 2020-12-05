Bourbonnais Elementary School Board set to vote on 2020 tax levy

BOURBONNAIS — A public hearing and vote on the proposed 2020 tax levy for Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53 is scheduled for the upcoming Dec. 15 school board meeting.

The tentative 2020 tax levy approved by the board requests $14,582,922, but officials say the district expects to receive about $150,000 less than it is asking for.

The anticipated levy amount of $14,431,142 would be a $462,881 increase over the amount received from the 2019 tax levy.

The levy represents the amount of property tax dollars the school district can request to fund its operations. Property taxes are the major sources of revenue for school districts, along with federal and state funding.

Dennis Crawford, chief school business official, explained it is a common practice for the district to request a higher amount than it anticipates receiving.

He said it’s possible the property tax assessor might use a different number for new property values than the district figured into its formula. So, just to be safe, Crawford doubles new property values while calculating the district’s request.

“Am I leaving money on the table if I don’t request it? That answer would be yes. … I want to make sure all the moneys that are available that are added into the tax roll, we are able to capture in order to help us to educate our students and service our community,” Crawford said.

The current estimate of new property tax value in Bourbonnais comes out to $4.6 million, he said.

Board President Rob Rodewald noted substantial cuts to education are expected from the state during the next few years because of the state’s financial situation.

“We are never going to get more than what we ask for, but they won’t give us more than what we’re entitled to either, so we always have to ask for more than what we expect to bring in,” Rodewald said.

If the board approves the levy at its Dec. 15 board meeting, it would then be submitted to the Kankakee County Clerk’s Office, which generates bills to send out for property owners to pay in the summer.

The county treasurer then collects the money and distributes it to taxing bodies, such as school districts, villages and fire and police departments.

Typically, these come in four to six payments during the fall, Crawford said.

As Kankakee County is a PTELL (Property Tax Extension Law Limit) county, its taxing bodies are subject to tax cap restrictions. Property tax increases are limited to the lesser of 5 percent or the increase in the consumer price index (CPI) for the year preceding the levy year.

In recent history, CPI, which measures the rate of inflation and cost-of-living increases, has been lower than 5 percent.

For 2019, the CPI was 2.3 percent.

That figure is multiplied by last year’s extension to obtain the anticipated growth because of CPI the district can collect in additional tax revenue, Crawford explained.

Crawford said he expects the CPI for 2020, which will be used to determine the 2021 tax levy, will be 0.8 percent. The average over 2019 and 2020 comes out to 1.5 percent, but where the trend will go beyond this year still is unknown.

While a truth in taxation hearing is only legally required if the extension is greater than 5 percent, the district will host one anyway to be transparent, Crawford said.

“We’ve never been over that 5 percent; it’s just a way to give the community a way they can come share concerns and talk with us as part of the normal process,” he said.

The board will meet at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 in the district’s administration building, with meetings also typically accessible via Zoom.

“We are never going to get more than what we ask for, but they won’t give us more than what we’re entitled to either, so we always have to ask for more than what we expect to bring in."

Rob Rodewald, board president