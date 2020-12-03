Local drug free program presented to Biden’s team

KANKAKEE — A local drug-abuse prevention program will be featured in a report presented to President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team.

The Drug-Free Communities Coalition serving Kankakee County was selected as one of eight Community Anti-Drug Coalitions of America in the U.S. to be included in the report.

The Pledge for Life Partnership, with support from the I-KAN Regional Office of Education, was first awarded a five-year federal DFC grant in 2015, according to a news release. The organization is awaiting word if the grant will be renewed.

The partnership was awarded the Drug-Free Communities Support Program grant by the White House Office of National Drug Control Policy.

A team effort shows the success of the local effort with the program, with Life Education Programming Director Brenda Wetzel leading the way.

“Our program stands out because of the relationships our coalition has built over the years with schools and community partners,” Wetzel said.

“We see the importance of starting prevention efforts with students at an early age beginning in kindergarten, and reinforcing our prevention efforts through high school. Most recently our team worked to deliver virtual programming to area schools due to COVID-19.”

James Schreiner, the Pledge for Life Partnership’s DFC grant project coordinator said the amount of information the program provides to the community is astounding.

“The Life Education Centers under Wetzel’s direction provide unique substance misuse prevention programs to teach kids the skills they need to choose healthy lifestyles and avoid the dangers caused by misuse of alcohol and other dangerous substances,” Schreiner said.

The Life Education Centers travel to local schools working with students from kindergarten through middle school, using age appropriate curriculum inside modified mobile units and teaching students to make wise lifestyle choices, according to Schreiner.

“Through the Drug-Free Communities grant we are able to educate, inform and enhance skills with youth and parents about the risks associated with underage drinking, marijuana use, and misuse of prescription medications,” Wetzel said.

“We also work with high school students to reinforce prevention efforts as leaders by participation in the Pledge for Life Partnership Youth Advisory Council, Wetzel said.

“The Life Education Center programs are provided through the I-KAN Regional Office of Education in collaboration with the Pledge for Life Partnership. With instruction beginning in 1990, it continues as we work with hundreds of area teachers and thousands of students annually. My enthusiasm and belief in our program continues.”

The informational packet will help CADCA advocate for the DFC program more effectively at the federal level, according to CADCA president and CEO Barrye Price, Ph.D., Major General, U.S. Army, Retired.

“Your [Pledge for Life Partnership] coalition’s work with the African-American and Latino communities emphasizes the diversity of DFC grantees and helps make the case that the DFC program should be funded at the highest possible level during the upcoming Administration,” Price said.

In the report presented, DFC program outcomes of the Pledge for Life Partnership were highlighted, along with DFC programs in Oklahoma, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Massachusetts, and Washington.

