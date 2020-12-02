Holiday patrols net 80 citations, 5 arrests

KANKAKEE — Over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the Kankakee County Sheriff’s Office, like many other local municipalities, participated in traffic enforcement aimed at cracking down on impaired and distracted driving.

The detail resulted in 55 vehicles being stopped and 80 citations being issued, including 10 citations for failing to wear a seatbelt. Multiple arrests were also made, including an arrest on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol.

“Maintaining the safety of our area residents and motorists remains a top priority for us throughout the year and during the holiday season,” Sheriff Mike Downey said in a news release.

“It’s another reminder to those that are tempted to drive a vehicle while impaired, or otherwise distracted, that they will be cited or arrested [depending upon the severity of the offense], and risk having their vehicles impounded, as a result,” he said.

Additional traffic enforcement details are planned for the near future as the holiday season continues, according to the release.

“We remind those traveling on our roadways to help us maintain the safety of our roads by reporting suspected impaired motorists to their local law enforcement agency. Let’s work together to keep everyone safe on our roads this holiday season,” Downey said.

The Thanksgiving enforcement effort was made possible by federal traffic safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation as part of the statewide Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over and Click It or Ticket campaigns.

<strong>Citations</strong>

Failing to wear seatbelt: 10

Failing to secure a child in a safety restraint system: 1

Speeding-related offenses: 37

Distracted-driving offenses: 12

Other miscellaneous offenses: 20

<strong>Arrests</strong>

Driving under the influence of alcohol: 1

Traffic-related offenses: 3

Outstanding arrest warrant: 1