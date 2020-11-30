Holiday shopping projections point up

Despite being in a pandemic, higher-than-normal unemployment and cautious household finances, <strong>2020 holiday shopping</strong> is projected to be up on average by 4.5 percent when compared to 2019.

“My advice to shoppers is to wear your mask, social distance and support your local retailers,” said <strong>Rob Karr</strong>, president of the <strong>Illinois</strong> <strong>Retail Merchants Association.</strong>

That sounds like good advice.

According to the <strong>National Retail Federation</strong>, holiday sales are forecast to grow between 3.6 percent to 5.2 percent this year. The association credits continued consumer resilience. The NRF expects $755.3 billion to $766.7 billion to be spent. These figures do not include spending on vehicles, gas and restaurants.

In 2019, $729.1 billion was spent.

Karr noted online sales are projected to rise 20 to 30 percent this season, although the traditional brick-and-mortar stores still account for 85 percent of all sales. In past years online sales had increased at an annual rate of 10 to 15 percent.

Karr noted the retailers began offering sales at least three weeks ago so despite that fact that this holiday season is short because of the late Thanksgiving, the holiday season is already in full swing.

“Retailers started with specials three weeks ago so there should be plenty of time to shop this year. While the season may be shorter from Thanksgiving to Christmas, the season was extended on the front end,” he said.

Illinois stores are faced this year with limiting the number of in-store shoppers due to the COVID-19 guidelines put in the place by <strong>Gov. JB Pritzker</strong> and health officials. Stores are limited to 25 percent capacity.

The NRF expects that online and other non-store sales, which are included in the total, will increase by 20 percent and 30 percent to between $202.5 billion and $218.4 billion, up from $168.7 billion last year.

“Given the pandemic, there is uncertainty about consumers’ willingness to spend, but with the economy improving most have the ability to spend,” <strong>NRF Chief Economist Jack Kleinhenz</strong> stated in a news release regarding the 2020 holiday. “Consumers have experienced a difficult year but will likely spend more than anyone would have expected just a few months ago.”

While stores are working to live within those restrictions, Karr said those mandates cannot continue.

“At some point, there is a breaking point.”

In addition to the uptick in shopper spending, stores are also hiring during the holidays.

The NRF projects retailers to hire between <strong>475,000 and 575,000 seasonal workers</strong>. That figure compares to 562,000 in 2019.

Said Kleinhenz regarding shoppers, “After all they’ve been through, we think there’s going to be a psychological factor that they owe it to themselves and their families to have a better-than-normal holiday. There are risks to the economy if the virus continues to spread, but as long as consumers remain confident and upbeat, they will spend for the holiday season.”