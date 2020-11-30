Application due today for young leader fellowship

Daily Journal staff report

KANKAKEE — Are you a Kankakee resident who is passionate about your community? Do you want to see less violence and aim to make a difference?

If so, Kankakee United and Cities United wants you. The deadline for applications in the 2021 Young Leader Fellowship program has been extended to Monday, Nov. 30.

To be eligible, you must be an African American male between the ages of 18 to 25 who currently resides in the city of Kankakee. You must show an interest in violence prevention and the mission of Kankakee United.

The fellowship is a professional mentorship with network-building opportunities. As part of the fellowship you will focus on activities geared toward professional development, helping you obtain leadership skills and more.

After completion of the program, participants will receive a $1,500 stipend sponsored by Cities United.

You can apply at citiesunited.org. If you have questions, contact Kankakee United City Lead Linh Williams at ltwilliams@citykankakee-il.gov.