Update provided on remote learning at Liberty, BUGC

BOURBONNAIS — Superintendent Adam Ehrman gave an update on his decision-making process for implementing remote or in-person learning in Bourbonnais Elementary School District 53 during a virtual school board meeting Tuesday.

Two of the five schools in the district are currently on an “adaptive pause,” having temporarily switched to remote learning.

Liberty Intermediate School was the first to make the switch Nov. 9, and Bourbonnais Upper Grade Center followed suit on Nov. 12. Liberty holds the district’s fourth through sixth grades, while BUGC holds seventh and eighth grades.

All schools in the district have been on half-day schedules since the start of the school year, and BUGC has also been following an every-other-day attendance schedule for in-person learning.

Ehrman said he initially planned for the two schools to return to in-person learning Nov. 30, but he has pushed that back a week. The anticipated return date for the schools is now Dec. 7.

“We are going to do another look at the data and the information we have on Dec. 3,” he said. “We hope at the end of business day on Dec. 3 that we will have a good idea whether or not we’ll be able to return for Liberty and BUGC.”

Similarly, continuing to operate at the K-3 schools will be dependent on COVID-19 trends and data, he said. The K — 3 schools are scheduled to resume in-person classes Nov. 30 following the one-week break for Thanksgiving.

“Everyone, staff and students and parents, need to be prepared at any point in time if we have to use an adaptive pause and switch the model into remote,” Ehrman said.

Ehrman said guidance from the Illinois Department of Public Health, Kankakee County Health Department, the Centers for Disease Control and the American Association of Pediatrics have been important in making decisions on remote or in-person learning.

COVID-19 trends and data have also been critical pieces in the decisions, he noted.

The district has been closely following new positive cases per day in Kankakee County to determine whether the numbers correlate to new cases within the schools.

“What we had noticed early on before Nov. 1, is that the changes in positive cases was having minimal to zero impact on us internally, so the external was not impacting the internal,” Ehrman said. “What seems to have transpired is that as the numbers hit a certain threshold, it did have an impact.”

In particular, the total number of staff members in isolation increased and then plateaued when the cases in the county began to rise at a higher rate. This created issues with being able to properly staff and manage the buildings.

Ehrman said the district’s return-to-learn plan was designed with the mindset that the five schools each have unique concerns based on different age groups of children and may have to follow different models as the year goes on.

Ehrman said the switch to remote learning for Liberty was not pushed or required by the health departments, but he felt it was the best decision at the time based on multiple concerns.

“Looking at the totality of the situation and wanting to lean toward where we felt most comfortable on the balance between safety and wellness and instructional delivery... I decided to switch Liberty over to remote,” he said.

Making the switch to remote for BUGC a few days later was based on a specific concern with staffing the building, he said.

During previous board meetings, administrators had expressed the desire to implement more in-person instructional time to balance out achievement gaps resulting from the pandemic.

Board President Rob Rodewald noted that the decisions on remote or in-person learning for the schools are not easy to make.

“There is no clear line, no straight path to take through this thing,” he said.