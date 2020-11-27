Santa's helpers announced for Bradley Christmas parade

Daily Journal staff report

BRADLEY — Santa’s helpers have been announced for the 35th Annual Bradley Lighted Christmas Parade set for Friday, Dec. 4.

This year’s Miss Merry Christmas is 8-year-old Payten Carstens. Payten is the daughter of Amanda Carstens and is a third-grader at Bradley West School.

Master Jack Frost will be 7-year-old Carter Austin. Carter is the son of Katie and Scott Austin and is a first-grader at Bradley East.

Watch for Santa’s favorite helpers in the “Christmas Memories” drive-thru parade from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4 on West Broadway.

This year, as a means of controlling the spread of COVID-19, the parade will stand still and the spectators will move. The parade floats and vehicles will line up along West Broadway Street at South Washington Avenue. The parade participants will remain stationary and the spectators will motor in vehicles.

Children in the vehicles will receive a bag of goodies at the end of the parade route. More than 30 floats and vehicles will take part in this year’s event.

Parking will not be allowed along West Broadway, and no pedestrians will be allowed along the parade route.