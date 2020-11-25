KLASEY: When Black Friday was merely gray

Black Friday — the day after Thanksgiving — has been “The Biggest Shopping Day of the Year” for at least three decades. Since the late 1980s, crowds of bargain hunters have gathered in the pre-dawn darkness outside retail stores, awaiting the opportunity to snap up Christmas gift items as soon as the doors open. For retailers, the well-advertised Black Friday sales have traditionally brought in the revenue needed to put their income for the year “in the black.”

Fifty years ago in Kankakee, however, “Black Friday” was merely gray. In 1970, the morning after Thanksgiving was cloudy with temperatures in the 30s ... and there were no crowds gathered outside downtown or Meadowview stores ready to take advantage of “door-buster” special prices. The words “Black Friday” didn’t appear in newspaper articles or store advertisements.

That didn’t mean there were not advertisements for Christmas gift merchandise, or that shoppers were not venturing out on that holiday weekend to take advantage of sale prices. Retailers had begun their Christmas advertising campaigns well before Thanksgiving. On Sunday, November 22, for example, Alden’s in downtown Kankakee ran a half-page ad headlined “A Galaxy of Famous Brand Gifts ... to Please Every Man” while Carson Pirie Scott and Co. advised shoppers to “Get the Jump on Christmas.” The Sears store out in Meadowview ran multiple large advertisements. One was a “Spectacular Sale,” featuring small kitchen appliances; another trumpeted a “Very Merry Entertainment Sale” of television sets, stereo music centers, and other electronic devices.

Advertisements for special “After Thanksgiving” sales appeared on Wednesday, Nov. 25. Downtown stores Lecour’s, Hecht’s, Carson’s, and Alden’s all featured Friday and Saturday sales on women’s winter coats. The Kresge store, at the corner of Court and Schuyler, advertised “Two-Days-Only Christmas Savings” on such items as a seven-piece aluminum cookware set for $9.97, “fashionable plaid slacks” ($3.97) and 54-cent boxes of Christmas cards.

K-Mart, out on the east edge of town, announced it would hold a “Moonlight Madness” sale from 9 p.m. to midnight on Friday. On Broadway in Bradley, Toytown offered “Bargains Galore,” on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (who could resist a “Hot Wheels Mongoose Snake Drag Race” set for only $4.99?).

Christmas shopping, for many local residents, was paid for (at least in part) by the proceeds from Christmas Club accounts. In the days before widespread use of credit cards, financial institutions strongly promoted structured savings plans called Christmas Clubs. Participants would deposit a set weekly amount (for example, $10) for 50 weeks; then, in early November, they would receive a check for the total sum (usually with little or no interest added). The idea of the savings plan was to lessen the amount of stress on the family budget during the gift-shopping season.

Since the children were out of school on Friday, there were a number of possible activities to hold their interest. The major kid-centered event, of course, was the annual arrival of Santa Claus. The white-bearded, red-suited fellow was scheduled to swoop into Meadowview by helicopter at 2 p.m. ... and appear downtown (accompanied by marching units, floats, and huge inflated cartoon characters) at 3 p.m. For those unable to make it downtown for the parade, it would be videotaped and aired at 7:30 that evening on the local Kankakee Cable channel.

Kankakee’s Luna Theatre on Schuyler Avenue was presenting free stage and cartoon shows on Friday at 9:15 and 10:45 a.m. and 12:15 p.m. Free tickets were available from dozens of local merchants. Another downtown theater, the Paramount, was offering a “special matinee show” that competed with the 2 p.m. arrival of Santa at Meadowview. “The Wizard of Oz,” described as “The Magic Adventure of the Age for All Ages,” would be presented beginning at 1 p.m. Friday. The film showing would end in plenty of time, however, for parents and kids to find a spot to watch the downtown Santa Parade at 3 p.m. The Meadowview Shopping Center Theater did not have a special kids’ matinee on Friday, but would present “Santa and the Three Bears” on both Saturday and Sunday afternoons.

In addition to the after-Thanksgiving sales on Friday, the beginning of the Christmas season was marked on Nov. 27 by a Kankakee Daily Journal holiday tradition: the publishing of the year’s first “Days ’til Christmas” photo on Page One. Each day of the countdown, the newspaper would display a picture of a local girl or boy posed with a Christmas toy.