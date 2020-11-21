Lighted Christmas parade canceled in Watseka

WATSEKA — <span data-mce-mark="1">Watseka’s annual lighted Christmas parade, which was set for Nov. 27, has been canceled. </span>

When first announcing the parade would move forward, the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce had set out rules to ensure safety of all those involved. They included requests that no items, including candy, be distributed during the parade this year. All entries would be required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Additionally, the parade will not go downtown Walnut Street this year in order to promote safe social distancing.

But after the recent surge in COVID-19 cases and additional mitigation restrictions put in place by the state, the parade committee said it has made the tough call to cancel the parade. Also canceled are Santa events for 2020.

"We understand that this may be an unpopular decision, but keeping our community safe is our first priority," said Amanda Hibbs, executive director of the chamber. "We do look forward to having the parade in 2021. Thank you for your patience and understanding."