Bourbonnais village hall closing lobbies starting Monday

Daily Journal staff report

BOURBONNAIS — Village officials announced the closure of the lobbies at the Administration Building, 600 Main St. NW, and at the Public Works Department, 255 Mooney Drive, effective Monday.

Lobbies will remain closed to the public until further notice.

The Bourbonnais Police’s Records, Investigations and Administration Department will remain open at 700 Main St. NW during business hours Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Village operations and services will continue via phone, online, email and by appointment, as needed.

“The village is equipped to continually serve its residents through various methods,” Mayor Paul Schore said. “We feel it’s best for our employees and the overall public health to limit in-person contact at this time.”

The public is encouraged to go to <a href="http://villageofbourbonnais.com" target="_blank">villageofbourbonnais.com</a>, or follow the village on Facebook and Twitter for updates.

Employees are available to safely serve the public Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

VIllage of Nourbonnais employees are available to safely serve the public the following ways Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.:

Billing payments may be made in any of the following ways:

Payment Drop Box (in front of 600 Main Street NW building)

Website: www.villageofbourbonnais.com/residents/pay-bill

Call: 815-937-3570

<strong>Administration Department</strong>

Call: 815-937-3570 o Email: bourbonnais@villageofbourbonnais.com o Website: https://www.villageofbourbonnais.com/contact-us/administrationdepartment

<strong>Building Department/Code Enforcement</strong>

Call: 815-937-3575

Email: building@villageofbourbonnais.com

Website: www.villageofbourbonnais.com/residents/building-department-andcode-enforcement/

<strong>Public Works Department</strong>

Call: 815-937-0817 o Email: publicworks@villageofbourbonnais.com

Website: https://www.villageofbourbonnais.com/residents/public-worksdepartment/

<strong>Holiday Contest Forms</strong>

Website: https://www.villageofbourbonnais.com/residents/events

Pickup in front of the Administration Building (submissions may be dropped into the payment drop box)