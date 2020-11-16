Kankakee School Board approves video scoreboards purchase

KANKAKEE — The Kankakee School Board approved a purchase of about $471,107 for equipment and installation of two video display scoreboards, one for Kankakee High School’s gymnasium and one for its football field and track.

The board voted 6-1 during its Nov. 9 meeting to approve a bid from Chicago-based company Sievert Electric, an authorized provider, installer and service representative of Daktronics scoreboards (used by most professional and collegiate athletic teams).

Board member Angela Shea voted against the purchase.

School officials say the scoreboards will be a key component of the up-and-coming Kays Media program, which aims to integrate broadcast technology and production into the high school’s curriculum. The scoreboards will take about six weeks to install.

Kays Media students would be in charge of producing and displaying content on the scoreboards during athletic games, school plays, graduations and other school events.

Superintendent Genevra Walters said the media program would begin with a production location within the high school, but in the long-term she would like to establish a Kays Media studio in downtown Kankakee.

“When you look at the [scoreboards] purchase, you do think it’s an athletic purchase, but it’s actually bigger than that,” she said.

Shea said she was excited about the vision for Kays Media and the prospect of having a downtown studio, but she was cautious to support the scoreboards because of their price.

Board Vice President Jess Gathering said he sees potential for students to go into the community and provide video coverage of events and away games.

“It will be there for football and basketball, but there’s much, much more that we can do in livestreaming that will be beneficial for the Kankakee school system,” he said.

The students would be tasked with livestreaming school board meetings, for example.

Cheryl Muench, a fine arts education consultant for the district, said the district is working with media departments at Columbia College and Olivet Nazarene University on getting the program started.

Learning the video scoreboard technology would give students an edge when applying for college media programs, she added.

“This is technology literacy for our children,” Muench said. “It’s something they don’t have currently and I think it’s a definite need.”

Muench said Kays Media would begin with a small group of students, with the goal to start offering classes in August. The program could become its own career academy in a few years, similar to the school’s culinary arts academy, she said.

Walters said money for the scoreboards will come partly from federal CARES Act and technology grant funds. These funds were provided to prepare districts for a remote learning environment, but Kankakee schools were ahead of the game with one-to-one technology. To take advantage of these funds, they have to be used by August 2021.

The district also has Title 1 funds that were unused this year because of the pandemic, Walters said.

“Unlike a lot of other districts, we were not rushing out to buy 5,000 Chromebooks because we already had iPads and Chromebooks for our students,” Walters said. “We also have Title 1 funds that were originally targeted for activities that we can’t have because we can’t congregate, so in terms of our finances this year, we are solid.”

The scoreboards also have the potential to provide a future source of revenue; the district is looking to sell advertising spots to local businesses for display during events.