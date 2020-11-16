Kankakee County in national spotlight with increase in coronavirus cases

KANKAKEE — In terms of the number of coronavirus cases, Kankakee is trending nationally.

The city was mentioned in a recent New York Times article that compiled data from throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The <a href="https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2020/04/23/upshot/five-ways-to-monitor-coronavirus-outbreak-us.html" target="_blank">article</a> looked at how efforts are going nationally during this current surge.

Data compiled by the news organization offers four ways to think about the pandemic in hundreds of metro areas across the country.

As of Friday night, according to The Times, Kankakee ranked fifth nationally in areas with at least 50,000 people where cases are growing fast. A week ago, there were 759 cases. Now there are 1,297 — a change per 100,000 of 490.

At that time, three other cities in Illinois were ranked in the top 25: Ottawa-Peru, Springfield and Sterling.

The Times is continually updating the data in the article. Today, Kankakee is ranked No. 15.

The article got the attention of Kankakee County Health Administrator John Bevis. It sparked him to release a letter Friday on the Kankakee County Health Department’s social media accounts.

In part it read, “This letter is an appeal to all of you to do your part in curbing the transmission of COVID-19. We all want to get back to our normal lives, but there is still too much at risk. This is a time to think of others. You may be healthy, but many others are at risk due to compromised immune systems and other serious (and sometimes not so serious) health conditions.

“It’s all about We, not Me. Your actions will make a difference! Please do your part to reduce the transmission of COVID-19.”

Bevis explained his reasons for publishing the letter Friday night to the Daily Journal.

“Based on the recent surge our county, region and Illinois are seeing and the increase in deaths again, Kankakee is listed in a New York Times article as one of top 10 hot spots in the nation. If some of us didn’t take it seriously before, I sure hope for all our sakes, you take it seriously now.”

Bevis explained in the letter that approximately 5,250 COVID-19 tests are conducted in Kankakee County on a weekly basis, and the county’s current positivity rate is 17%. The virus is continuing to spread and infecting more people, he said.

“The COVID-19 virus is still here, and we need your help! I ask that you be a role model and wear your face covering properly,” Bevis wrote.

“Follow the guidelines so we can so we can reduce the spread of COVID-19 and get back to Phase 4. We all want to go back to the life we knew pre-COVID. So far, more than 80 people in Kankakee County alone have died from COVID-19.”

Kankakee and Will counties make up Region 7 in the state’s mitigation plans. It has been moved back to Tier 2, where restrictions include limiting gatherings to no more than 10 people and prohibiting indoor dining in bars or restaurants. The mitigations also lay out other new guidelines for restaurants, which Bevis said, many are following. However, he asked residents to report the ones not complying with the requirements.

You can call the health department at 815-802-9400 or go to its website and submit a complaint in writing via info@kankakaeehealth.org.

“We will investigate and do any required follow-up, and if necessary, seek legal recourse,” Bevis said. “Our goal is to gain compliance through education and support to make the Kankakee County community a safe place to be.”