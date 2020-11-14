Meadowview shopping center opens for business

Sixty-five years ago next week, shopping in Kankakee changed forever as a new kind of retail district, called a “shopping center,” made its debut.

On Nov. 16, 1955, six retail stores under one roof, fronted by a large parking lot, opened for business on an 8-acre site at Fifth Avenue and Brookmont Boulevard.

The soft snipping sound of scissors simultaneously cutting ribbons in front of each of the Meadowview Shopping Center stores could just as easily been heard as the opening shots in a battle for retail supremacy. Competition from Meadowview would eventually doom downtown Kankakee as the area’s traditional shopping destination.

A special newspaper advertising supplement issued for Meadowview’s opening trumpeted one of the major selling points of the shopping center idea: free parking. “Goodbye parking meters and downtown traffic snarls,” the supplement boasted. “Here you can park and shop with ease without the worrisome search for a space. Meadowview Shopping Center has made it easy for you and the family!”

The single-story, 34,000-square-foot shopping center building, on the east edge of the 400-car parking lot, housed six of the center’s seven businesses (the seventh, Neveau’s Mobil Service gas station, was at the north end of the parking lot). Original tenants of the center were Ryan’s Drugs, Campus Liquors, Interior Trends (a home furnishings shop), Domestic Laundryette, Hornsby’s 5¢ to $1 Store and a National Tea Co. grocery store.

Marking the location of the shopping center was a highly visible, 35-foot-tall pylon sign. The sign was lighted with what was termed “a unique ‘halo’ type illumination that will be seen for a great distance in any direction.” A similar lighting method was employed for signs on each of the stores. The center’s main sign included a broad canopy designed to shelter a bus stop at its base.

The shopping center was developed by the Meadowview Corporation, which had previously been responsible for growth of two large nearby residential subdivisions, East and West Meadowview. Heading the corporation were local businessmen Louis and Arthur Beckman and Walter J. Charlton.

Opening ceremonies for the center were held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16. In addition to the simultaneous ribbon cuttings at the businesses, there was entertainment by the St. Patrick Central High School band. Congressman Leslie Arends was on hand to formally dedicate a postal substation at the center.

The opening celebration extended into Thursday, Friday and Saturday, with live radio broadcasts on local station WKAN and free helicopter rides for adventurous shoppers. While aloft on Friday and Saturday, the helicopter would launch some 3,000 “flying saucers” over various parts of the city. Each saucer was imprinted with a “lucky number” that could be compared with lists posted at Meadowview stores. Winning numbers qualified for a prize.

The initial Meadowview tenants were either new stores or additional locations for existing Kankakee businesses, and seemingly posed little threat to downtown. The next store to locate at Meadowview was a different matter.

On Oct. 24, 1957, Sears, Roebuck and Co. opened a huge new store at Meadowview, replacing the company’s downtown Kankakee location at 136 S. Schuyler Ave., which had served the community since 1933. The Meadowview store covered 110,000 square feet of ground, with nearly half that total (48,000 square feet) devoted to the display and sale of merchandise. The Sears building was three times larger than the adjoining original Meadowview structure that had opened two years earlier. Its parking lot, with space for 1,200 cars, was also triple the size of the original Meadowview parking area.

Once that original downtown defection took place, others businesses (notably a second department store, J.C. Penney) followed. Meadowview expanded in several stages, eventually including a long strip of retail space stretching along parallel to Brookmont Boulevard and reaching almost to Entrance Avenue. Free-standing structures, including an office building, bank, furniture store, home improvement store and restaurants were added to the complex.

In succeeding decades, Meadowview and downtown Kankakee battled each other for shoppers’ dollars, using promotions and sales events, but eventually the shopping center won out. While downtown Kankakee retained some retail businesses, it was no longer a major shopping destination.

The cycle of shifting shopping locations repeated itself in 1990, when the area’s first enclosed shopping mall, Northfield Square, opened along Route 50 in Bradley. Two major Meadowview tenants became anchor stores at Northfield Square, leaving gaping retail holes in the Meadowview shopping picture. A third anchor store, Carson, Pirie, Scott & Co., moved to the mall from downtown Kankakee.

In recent years, Northfield Square has fallen on hard times, due to changing shopping patterns (such as the move to making purchases on the Internet). Since 2018, it has lost its three major tenants: Sears, Carsons, and Penneys.

Today, efforts are being made by local governments and the property owners to repurpose downtown Kankakee, Meadowview and Northfield Square to suit the changing needs of the community.

In 1967, a young singer-songwriter who would later achieve international fame played a week’s engagement at the piano bar of a restaurant in the Meadowview Shopping Center. Who was he, and what was the name of the restaurant?

Answer: Barry Manilow, who has had 46 “Top 40” hits and sold more than 80 million records. He performed in the Waterloo Lounge of the Little Corporal Restaurant, located on the northwest corner of the shopping center. Through the years, the restaurant has had a number of different names and cuisines. Today, it is Pa-Chan-Ga, a Mexican restaurant.